Chattanooga at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
The Alabama football team will look to improve to 10-1 on the season Saturday morning when they take on the Chattanooga Mocs in the 2023 home finale for the Crimson Tide.
Nick Saban and the Tide are currently riding an eight-game winning streak and are in prime position to land a spot in the College Football Playoff.
While the Mocs shouldn’t threaten Alabama much, the Tide must continue to play well and maintain their current momentum before heading into the Iron Bowl next week.
As we await kickoff from Tuscaloosa, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Chattanooga.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game
Date: Nov. 18, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. CT
TV Channel: ESPN + / SEC Network +
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Chattanooga injury report
Star running back Ailym Ford is out for the remainder of the season for the Mocs. Ford had accumulated 485 yards before suffering the unfortunate injury.
Alabama injury report
Deontae Lawson, Jaylen Key, and Ja’Corey Brooks are all expected to miss Saturday’s matchup against the Mocs.
Chattanooga players to watch
QB Chase Artopoeus
WR Jamoi Mayes
WR Javin Whatley
EDGE Jay Person
DL Ben Brewton
Alabama players to watch
RB Justice Haynes
WR Jalen Hale
DL James Smith
OLB Keon Keeley
QB Dylan Lonergan
