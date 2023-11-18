Chattanooga at Alabama: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

The Alabama football team will look to improve to 10-1 on the season Saturday morning when they take on the Chattanooga Mocs in the 2023 home finale for the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban and the Tide are currently riding an eight-game winning streak and are in prime position to land a spot in the College Football Playoff.

While the Mocs shouldn’t threaten Alabama much, the Tide must continue to play well and maintain their current momentum before heading into the Iron Bowl next week.

As we await kickoff from Tuscaloosa, here is everything you need to know to catch all the action between Alabama and Chattanooga.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Nov. 18, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN + / SEC Network +

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Chattanooga injury report

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Star running back Ailym Ford is out for the remainder of the season for the Mocs. Ford had accumulated 485 yards before suffering the unfortunate injury.

Alabama injury report

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Deontae Lawson, Jaylen Key, and Ja’Corey Brooks are all expected to miss Saturday’s matchup against the Mocs.

Chattanooga players to watch

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

QB Chase Artopoeus

WR Jamoi Mayes

WR Javin Whatley

EDGE Jay Person

DL Ben Brewton

Alabama players to watch

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

RB Justice Haynes

WR Jalen Hale

DL James Smith

OLB Keon Keeley

QB Dylan Lonergan

More pre-game content

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

READ: Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama-Chattanooga

READ: Keys to victory for the Alabama offense vs. Chattanooga

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire