Chatsworth Horse Trials 2024 cancelled after heavy rain

An equestrian event due to take place in Derbyshire over the weekend has been cancelled.

Organisers of the Chatsworth International Horse Trials said on Thursday they were"devastated" the competition could no longer take place due to "the last 12 hours of heavy rain on site".

The decision was taken following instructions from officials, they said.

The event was due to start on Friday at Chatsworth House.

The competition sees riders and horses coming to Derbyshire from all over the world demonstrating their skills across dressage, show jumping and cross country.

In a statement released on the venue's website, organisers said all ticket holders would be contacted to receive a full refund.

"We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause," the statement read.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to organise the event, however the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, visitors and horses, which is our number one priority."

Rosie Williams, CEO for British Eventing (BE), said in statement published on its website that the sporting body was "so very sad" for the organisers.

Ms Williams said: "The work that has been done in the background to put this event on is extreme, and to have a huge downfall at this late stage is just unfair.

"We will work with them to recover from this disappointment."

BE said organisers of the Belsay International Horse Trials in Northumberland, due to take place from 29 May, have agreed to take more entries following the announcement.

