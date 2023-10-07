Chatham Glenwood football cashes in on Normal U-High miscues to end two-game skid

CHATHAM — The Chatham Glenwood defense kept doing its thing.

The Titans forced three turnovers in a 35-0 Central State Eight Conference football victory over Normal University on Friday to end a two-game skid.

It started with Jack Dettro’s sixth pick of the season. He came away with the ball on a dropped fourth-down pass late in the first quarter. He had two interceptions in last week’s 24-17 loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Dettro said perhaps a little luck was involved in this last one.

"I’m going to act like I did that on purpose," Dettro jested.

But unlike last week, Glenwood (5-2 overall, 4-2 CS8) was able to turn those turnovers into touchdowns this time.

Senior running back Jacob Ahlberg capped the ensuing 12-play drive with a short TD run, and sophomore receiver Blake Lehnen turned on the jets for a 36-yard TD screen pass from sophomore QB Colten Knoedler for a 14-0 halftime lead.

Junior linebacker Colten Haacke ushered two fumble recoveries — both in the second half — and a sack. Haacke also had a fumble recovery last week.

"We just work hard in practice," Haacke said.

Knoedler finished 15-of-27 for 190 yards and two scores. He also rushed for 37 yards and a score. Junior receiver Gavin Simmons was his favorite target with 11 catches for 103 yards and a TD. Johnny Helm added two catches for 47 yards.

Ahlberg ran for 49 yards on 15 attempts, while junior Brady Dwyer contributed 35 rushing yards on 15 carries as well.

"They’ve had our back all year," Simmons said of the defense. "They’ve been really, really great. We lost a lot of people on defense last year, but everyone steps up and just does their part … and they help our offense out a lot by giving us more and more chances every game."

U-High junior QB Alek Weiland went 9-of-27 for 62 yards. He also led the Pioneers (5-2, 4-2) with 68 rushing yards. U-High also muffed the kickoff return to begin the second half, but Glenwood’s Tristan Schwindt missed a long field goal attempt on the ensuing drive.

"We like to get turnovers every now and then," said senior defensive back Brock Pruitt. "We get in our spots and do what we’re supposed to do."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: IHSA football: Dettro, Haacke lead Glenwood defense over U-High