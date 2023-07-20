ChatGPT ranks top 10 running backs in Notre Dame history
We recently put AI writing tool ChatGPT to the test and had it list what it believed was Notre Dame’s top 10 quarterbacks. The list surely caused some debate for some readers, but guess what? We’re going to cause you to think again by having it generate its list of the top 10 running backs in program history.
Some of you might disagree with what ChatGPT says, and others might even say the list is too short. However, the point of this is to make you think and spark discussion. Also, even though ChatGPT has not been updated since September 2021, it’s a safe assumption that no one on the Irish since then has played well enough to have a place on this list with the possible exception of Kyren Williams. Just out of curiosity though, would you include him?
Anyway, without further adieu, here’s the list with ChatGPT’s descriptions of each player. Some entries have been edited for clarity and updates:
George Gipp
“George Gipp was a legendary American football player who played for the University of Notre Dame in the early 20th century. He was born on February 18, 1895, in Laurium, Michigan, and attended Notre Dame from 1917 to 1920. Gipp gained widespread fame and admiration for his exceptional football skills and versatility as a running back, quarterback, and punter.
During his college career, George Gipp became one of Notre Dame’s all-time greats and was coached by the legendary Knute Rockne. He earned the nickname ‘The Gipper’ during his time at the university. One of the most famous anecdotes about Gipp comes from Rockne’s speech to inspire the team during halftime of a game against Army in 1928, several years after Gipp’s death:
Rockne: ‘I’m going to tell you something I’ve kept to myself for years. None of you ever knew George Gipp. It was long before your time. But you know what a tradition he is at Notre Dame. And the last thing he said to me, ‘Rock,’ he said, ‘Sometime, when the team is up against it and the breaks are beating the boys, tell them to go out there with all they’ve got and win just one for The Gipper.’ I don’t know where I’ll be then, Rock,’ he said, ‘but I’ll know about it, and I’ll be happy.’
George Gipp’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 25 when he contracted a streptococcal throat infection, which eventually led to pneumonia. He passed away on December 14, 1920. In honor of his legacy, the George Gipp Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the Notre Dame football player who best exemplifies the qualities of George Gipp: courage, determination, and team spirit.”
Jerome Bettis
“Jerome Bettis attended the University of Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish from 1990 to 1992. During his time at Notre Dame, Bettis quickly established himself as one of the most dominant running backs in college football.
In his sophomore season in 1991, Bettis burst onto the scene with an impressive performance, rushing for 972 yards and 16 touchdowns. His powerful running style and ability to break tackles made him a formidable force on the field. He was a key contributor to Notre Dame’s offense and played a significant role in the team’s success.
During his junior year in 1992, Bettis continued to impress, rushing for 825 yards and 10 touchdowns. He helped lead the Fighting Irish to a strong season and played a crucial role in their offensive game plan.
After his junior season, Jerome Bettis decided to forego his senior year and declared for the NFL draft in 1993. He left a significant impact on Notre Dame’s football program and remains one of the most revered running backs in the university’s history.”
Autry Denson
“Autry Denson is a former American football player and current football coach. He is best known for his time as a running back at the University of Notre Dame and for his successful coaching career after retiring from playing.
As a player, Autry Denson was a standout running back for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1995 to 1998. He had an exceptional college career and established himself as one of the all-time leading rushers in Notre Dame football history. Denson’s running style was marked by his quickness, agility, and ability to find holes in the defense.
During his time at Notre Dame, Denson set several records, including becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,318 rushing yards. He also set a record for the most career 100-yard rushing games in Notre Dame history.
After his college football career, Autry Denson went on to play in the NFL for a brief period, including stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.
Following his playing days, Denson transitioned to coaching and has had a successful career in that field. He returned to Notre Dame as a coach in 2015, serving as the running backs coach. Denson’s coaching skills have been well-regarded, and he contributed to the development of several talented running backs during his time at the university.
Denson was the head coach at Charleston Southern University from 2019 to 2022. He now is the running backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals.”
Allen Pinkett
“Allen Pinkett is a former American football player who played as a running back in the National Football League (NFL) and college football at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on January 25, 1964, in Washington, D.C.
Pinkett had an outstanding college football career at Notre Dame, where he played from 1982 to 1985. He was known for his impressive speed, agility, and versatility as a running back, making him a vital asset to the Fighting Irish offense.
During his time at Notre Dame, Allen Pinkett achieved several notable accomplishments. He became the first player in the university’s history to rush for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. Pinkett was a key factor in Notre Dame’s offensive success, helping the team achieve victory in several significant games.
After his successful college career, Allen Pinkett was selected by the Houston Oilers in the third round of the 1986 NFL Draft. He played for the Houston Oilers from 1986 to 1993 and later for the New Orleans Saints in 1994 before retiring from professional football.
Following his playing career, Pinkett transitioned into sports broadcasting and became a sports analyst and radio host. He has contributed to college football coverage, including Notre Dame football, and has remained involved in various football-related activities.”
Reggie Brooks
“Reggie Brooks is a former American football player who played as a running back in the National Football League (NFL) and college football at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on January 19, 1971, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Brooks had a standout college football career at Notre Dame, where he played from 1989 to 1992. He quickly became one of the most electrifying running backs in college football during his time with the Fighting Irish.
In his senior year in 1992, Reggie Brooks emerged as the starting running back for Notre Dame. He had a breakout season, rushing for an impressive 1,343 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. Brooks’ exceptional speed, vision, and elusiveness made him a formidable threat on the field, and he helped lead Notre Dame to a successful season.
Reggie Brooks’ performances earned him numerous accolades and honors. He was an All-American in 1992.
After his successful college career, Brooks entered the 1993 NFL Draft and was selected by the Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders) in the second round. He played for the Redskins from 1993 to 1995 and also spent a brief time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1996.
While Brooks’ NFL career didn’t reach the same heights as his college days, he remains a beloved figure in Notre Dame football history. After retiring from professional football, Reggie Brooks has been involved in various football-related activities and has contributed to Notre Dame’s football program as an ambassador and mentor to young athletes.”
Tony Rice (Quarterback, but notable for his running ability)
“Tony Rice is a former American football player who is best known for his time as a quarterback at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on September 5, 1967, in Woodruff, South Carolina.
Rice played college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 1987 to 1989. He was a key player during his time at Notre Dame and played an essential role in the team’s success, particularly during the late 1980s.
Tony Rice is remembered for his exceptional athleticism and versatility as a quarterback. He was a dual-threat quarterback, capable of both passing and running effectively. His speed and ability to make plays with his legs made him a challenging opponent for defenses to contain.
During his college career, Rice helped lead Notre Dame to some significant achievements. In the 1988 season, he was the starting quarterback for the Fighting Irish, guiding them to an undefeated season and a national championship. Notre Dame won the 1989 Fiesta Bowl, defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers, and claimed the national title.
Rice’s impressive performances on the field earned him various accolades and honors. He was named the MVP of the 1989 Fiesta Bowl and received recognition for his contributions to Notre Dame’s football legacy.
After his college career, Tony Rice pursued a professional football career but faced challenges in transitioning to the NFL due to concerns about his size and passing abilities. He played briefly in the Canadian Football League (CFL) but did not achieve the same level of success he had in college.
Despite his professional career not reaching the same heights as his college days, Tony Rice remains an important figure in Notre Dame football history. He is remembered as one of the standout quarterbacks of his era and as a key player in Notre Dame’s memorable 1988 championship season.”
Vagas Ferguson
“Vagas Ferguson is a former American football player who played as a running back in the National Football League (NFL) and college football at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on March 6, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana.
Ferguson had an outstanding college football career at Notre Dame, where he played from 1976 to 1979. He was a highly talented and versatile running back, known for his speed, agility, and ability to find gaps in the defense.
During his time with the Fighting Irish, Vagas Ferguson amassed impressive rushing statistics and became one of the all-time leading rushers in Notre Dame football history. He gained a reputation as a durable and consistent performer for the team.
In his senior year in 1979, Ferguson had a particularly memorable season. He rushed for 1,437 yards and scored 17 touchdowns, earning him several accolades, including being named an All-American.
After his successful college career, Vagas Ferguson entered the 1980 NFL draft and was selected in the first round by the New England Patriots. He played for the Patriots from 1980 to 1982 before joining the Cleveland Browns in 1983. Ferguson’s NFL career spanned eight seasons, during which he showed glimpses of his college brilliance but faced some injuries and challenges that impacted his professional performance.
Though his NFL career didn’t reach the same heights as his college days, Vagas Ferguson is still fondly remembered as one of Notre Dame’s great running backs. He remains a notable figure in the university’s football history and is revered by fans and alumni for his contributions to the Fighting Irish’s football legacy.”
Darius Walker
“Darius Walker is a former American football player who played as a running back in college football and briefly in the National Football League (NFL). He was born on October 21, 1985, in Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Walker had an impressive college football career at the University of Notre Dame, where he played from 2004 to 2006. He was a highly productive and versatile running back for the Fighting Irish and became one of the team’s key offensive weapons.
During his time at Notre Dame, Darius Walker consistently put up impressive rushing numbers and earned several accolades for his performances. He displayed excellent vision, agility, and the ability to break tackles, making him a formidable running threat.
In his freshman season in 2004, Walker rushed for 786 yards and seven touchdowns, setting the stage for a successful college career. He followed it up with even more impressive numbers in his sophomore year, rushing for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.
Walker’s junior year in 2006 saw him rack up 1,267 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Throughout his college career, he demonstrated great consistency and proved to be a crucial asset to the Notre Dame offense.
After his successful college career, Darius Walker declared for the 2007 NFL draft. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the sixth round and played for the team during the 2007 season. However, his NFL career was relatively short-lived, and he did not play beyond his rookie season.
While his professional football career may have been brief, Darius Walker remains remembered as one of Notre Dame’s standout running backs. He contributed significantly to the Fighting Irish’s football program during his time at the university and is regarded as one of the talented running backs in Notre Dame’s history.”
Ricky Watters
“Ricky Watters attended the University of Notre Dame, where he played college football from 1987 to 1990. He was a standout running back during his time with the Fighting Irish and earned a reputation as one of the top players in college football.
During his college career, Ricky Watters showcased his exceptional talent and versatility as a running back. He was known for his speed, agility, and ability to break tackles, making him a threat both on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield.
Watters’ contributions to the Notre Dame offense were significant, and he played a key role in helping the Fighting Irish achieve success on the football field. His performances earned him recognition and accolades, making him one of the most celebrated running backs in Notre Dame history.
After his successful college football career, Ricky Watters entered the 1991 NFL draft and was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round. He went on to have an outstanding NFL career, playing for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Seattle Seahawks. Watters became known as one of the premier running backs in the NFL during the 1990s, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and leaving a lasting impact on the league.”
Greg Bell
“Greg Bell is a former American football player who played as a running back in the National Football League (NFL) and college football. He was born on August 1, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio.
Greg Bell had an exceptional college football career at the University of Notre Dame, where he played from 1980 to 1983. He was a standout running back and was known for his speed, agility, and ability to break big plays.
During his time at Notre Dame, Bell played a vital role in the Fighting Irish’s offense and earned several accolades for his performances on the field. He was a key factor in Notre Dame’s offensive success and left a lasting impact on the university’s football program.
After his successful college career, Greg Bell entered the 1984 NFL draft and was selected in the first round by the Buffalo Bills. He played for the Bills from 1984 to 1987 and later spent a brief period with the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Raiders before retiring from professional football.
While Greg Bell’s NFL career didn’t reach the same heights as his college days, he remains remembered as one of Notre Dame’s standout running backs. He contributed significantly to the university’s football program during his time at the university and is revered as one of the talented running backs in Notre Dame’s history.”