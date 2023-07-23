ChatGPT ranks top 10 receivers in Notre Dame history

We’ve been asking AI writing tool ChatGPT to give its opinions of the top 10 Notre Dame players by position. It’s been a great way to generate discussion and debate amongst our readers. So far, we’ve asked it to list the top quarterbacks and running backs. Now, we move onto the receivers.

Please note that this list will not include tight ends but rather pure receivers. Even though it’s becoming more difficult to differentiate between receivers and tight ends these days, they still are different enough that they need to be separated. So please don’t ask why Michael Mayer or Cole Kmet aren’t on this list, but we also will get more into that when we ask ChatGPT about Irish tight ends.

Please also note that ChatGPT’s last knowledge update was in September 2021, and this list is based on historical data that was available at that time. Also, some entries have been edited for clarity and accuracy:

Golden Tate

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Golden Tate had a remarkable college football career at Notre Dame, leaving a lasting impact on the program and solidifying his place as one of the most dynamic and talented receivers in Fighting Irish history. He played for Notre Dame from 2007 to 2009, during which he displayed exceptional skills and earned numerous accolades. During his freshman year in 2007, Tate made an immediate impact, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability. He primarily played as a wide receiver but also occasionally lined up as a running back, demonstrating his athleticism and versatility on the field. In 2008, Tate’s sophomore season, he continued to build on his success. He became the go-to receiver for the Fighting Irish and formed a formidable partnership with quarterback Jimmy Clausen. Tate’s exceptional speed, agility, and ability to make acrobatic catches made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He had an outstanding season, amassing 58 receptions for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns. The pinnacle of Golden Tate’s college career came during his junior season in 2009. He had a record-breaking year, setting several Notre Dame and NCAA records. Tate’s 93 receptions for 1,496 yards and 15 touchdowns earned him the prestigious Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver. His explosive performances and ability to turn short passes into significant gains made him one of the most exciting players to watch in college football. Tate’s contributions to the Notre Dame football program extended beyond his individual achievements. He played a crucial role in helping the team achieve a victory over Hawaii in the 2008 Hawaii Bowl. After his outstanding junior year, Tate decided to forgo his senior season and declared for the 2010 NFL draft. He left Notre Dame with numerous school records, including career receiving yards. Golden Tate’s time at Notre Dame remains cherished by Fighting Irish fans, and his legacy as one of the program’s greatest wide receivers continues to endure. His remarkable college career set the stage for a successful professional career in the NFL, where he continued to showcase his talents as a top-tier wide receiver.”

Jeff Samardzija

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

“Jeff Samardzija had a notable and memorable football career at Notre Dame, where he showcased his incredible athleticism and talent as a wide receiver. He played for the Fighting Irish from 2003 to 2006 and left a significant impact on the program during his time on the team.

Samardzija arrived at Notre Dame as a highly touted two-sport athlete, excelling in both football and baseball. He had a strong arm as a pitcher and was a standout wide receiver in football during his high school years in Indiana. In his freshman year at Notre Dame in 2003, Samardzija began to make his mark on the football field. While he played in a limited role, he showed glimpses of his potential with seven receptions for 53 yards. As a sophomore in 2004, Samardzija’s contributions increased significantly. He became an integral part of the Fighting Irish offense and formed a formidable receiving duo with Maurice Stovall. Samardzija’s combination of size, speed, and excellent hands made him a favorite target for the Notre Dame quarterbacks. In 2005, Samardzija continued to shine and solidified his status as a dominant force in college football. He continued his remarkable chemistry with quarterback Brady Quinn and displayed remarkable consistency and big-play ability. Samardzija recorded 77 receptions for 1,249 yards and 15 touchdowns during the season, setting a new single-season record for touchdown receptions at Notre Dame. During his senior year in 2006, Samardzija continued to be a pivotal part of the Notre Dame offense. He displayed his leadership and determination, guiding the team both on and off the field. Despite facing increased attention from opposing defenses, Samardzija recorded 78 receptions for 1,017 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. Samardzija’s impressive college football career earned him numerous accolades and honors. He was a 2005 First-team All-American. Additionally, he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award in both 2005 and 2006, recognizing him as one of the top receivers in the nation. After his senior year, Samardzija decided to forgo the NFL draft and pursued a professional baseball career instead. He was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 5th round of the 2006 MLB Draft. Despite leaving football behind, Jeff Samardzija’s impact at Notre Dame as a talented and electrifying wide receiver remains a cherished part of the school’s football history.”

Michael Floyd

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

“Michael Floyd had an outstanding and prolific football career at Notre Dame, establishing himself as one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the Fighting Irish. He played for Notre Dame from 2008 to 2011, leaving a lasting legacy and making a significant impact on the program. Floyd arrived at Notre Dame in 2008 as a highly regarded recruit with a reputation for his exceptional receiving skills and playmaking ability. He quickly made an impression on the field during his freshman year, earning a starting role early in the season. Throughout his college career, Floyd showcased a unique combination of size, speed, and athleticism, making him a constant threat to opposing defenses. During his freshman season, Floyd burst onto the scene. He recorded an impressive 48 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns. His performance earned him the Notre Dame Monogram Club’s Newcomer of the Year award. Floyd’s impact on the Fighting Irish offense continued to grow in his sophomore year in 2009. Despite missing some games due to injury, he still managed to post impressive numbers with 44 receptions for 795 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2010, Floyd had a standout junior season, setting several records and earning national recognition for his accomplishments. He amassed an impressive 79 receptions for 1,025 yards and 12 touchdowns, becoming the first Notre Dame player to record multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. His exceptional performance earned him numerous awards, including the Notre Dame Monogram Club’s MVP award. Floyd decided to return for his senior year in 2011, and he continued to dominate on the field. He recorded 100 receptions for 1,147 yards and nine touchdowns during his final season, setting a new single-season record for receptions at Notre Dame. His leadership and exceptional play were instrumental in helping the Fighting Irish achieve a 8-5 record during the 2011 season. When his college career came to a close, Michael Floyd left Notre Dame as the all-time leading receiver in school history, with 271 receptions for 3,686 yards and 37 touchdowns. His records and contributions to the team have solidified his place as one of the greatest wide receivers to ever wear the blue and gold of the Fighting Irish. After an illustrious college career, Michael Floyd went on to have a successful career in the NFL, continuing to showcase his talent and skills at the highest level of professional football.”

AP Photo/John Swart

“Tim Brown’s football career at Notre Dame is legendary and is marked by his exceptional talent, versatility, and impact on the Fighting Irish program. He played for Notre Dame from 1984 to 1987 and left an indelible mark as one of the greatest players in college football history. Brown arrived at Notre Dame as a highly touted recruit and quickly made a name for himself with his electrifying playmaking ability. Throughout his college career, he showcased incredible speed, agility, and football IQ, making him a threat in various aspects of the game. In his freshman year in 1984, Brown was primarily used as a kick returner, where he displayed his explosive speed and elusive running style. Brown’s exceptional performances earned him the nickname ‘Rocket’ due to his remarkable speed. As a sophomore in 1985, Brown’s role expanded, and he became a significant contributor on offense as a wide receiver. His ability to stretch the field and make big plays caught the attention of opponents, making him a focal point of the Notre Dame offense. Brown finished the season with 25 receptions for 397 yards and three touchdowns. In 1986, Brown’s junior year, he reached new heights and established himself as one of the premier receivers in college football. He recorded 45 receptions for 910 yards and five touchdowns, while also showcasing his versatility as a punt returner. Brown’s senior year in 1987 was nothing short of extraordinary. He continued to excel as both a receiver and a return specialist. He recorded 39 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns, further solidifying his place as one of college football’s most dynamic playmakers. Brown’s outstanding performances earned him numerous awards and honors, including being named an All-American and winning the prestigious Heisman Trophy, becoming the first wide receiver to do so since 1972. When his college career came to an end, Tim Brown left Notre Dame as the school’s all-time leading receiver with 137 receptions for 2,493 yards and 22 touchdowns. Beyond his individual achievements, Brown’s impact on the Notre Dame football program and his contributions to the team’s success remain revered to this day, solidifying his place as one of the most beloved and celebrated players in Notre Dame history. After his illustrious college career, Tim Brown went on to have an outstanding professional career in the NFL, where he continued to showcase his remarkable talent and became a Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

Maurice Stovall

Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Maurice Stovall is a former American football player who played as a wide receiver in both college and the National Football League (NFL). He was born on February 21, 1985, in Philadelphia. Stovall gained recognition for his exceptional skills and size as a wide receiver during his college career at the University of Notre Dame. He played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team from 2002 to 2005. During his time at Notre Dame, Stovall showcased his versatility and athleticism, making significant contributions to the team’s offense. He was known for his ability to make tough catches and his imposing stature, standing at 6 feet, 5 inches tall, which made him a difficult matchup for opposing defenders. In his senior year in 2005, Stovall had a breakout season, recording 69 receptions for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns. His exceptional performance that season earned him various accolades and recognition as one of the top wide receivers in college football. Following his successful college career, Maurice Stovall was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He went on to play six seasons in the NFL, five with the Buccaneers from 2006 to 2010 and one with the Detroit Lions in 2011. While his NFL career may not have reached the same heights as his college career, Maurice Stovall’s impact as a standout wide receiver at Notre Dame remains a cherished part of the university’s football history.”

Rhema McKnight

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

“Rhema McKnight is a former American football player who played as a wide receiver during his college career at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on March 6, 1984, in Inglewood, California. McKnight gained recognition for his impressive performances as a wide receiver for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team from 2002 to 2006. He showcased his skills and reliability as a pass-catcher, becoming a key target for the team’s quarterbacks during his time at Notre Dame. In his freshman year in 2002, McKnight made an immediate impact on the field, recording nine receptions for 91 yards. His strong start to his college career set the stage for what would become an accomplished tenure with the Fighting Irish. Over the course of his college career, McKnight continued to be a reliable and consistent presence in the Notre Dame offense. He demonstrated his ability to make tough catches and run precise routes, making him a valuable asset for the team. In 2006, during his senior year, McKnight had his best season, recording 67 receptions for 907 yards and 15 touchdowns. His remarkable performance that year earned him various accolades. Following his successful college career, Rhema McKnight pursued opportunities in the NFL. However, his professional career in the NFL was hampered by injuries, and he spent limited time in the league. While his NFL career may not have reached the same heights as his college career, Rhema McKnight remains fondly remembered for his contributions to the Notre Dame football program as a standout wide receiver. His performances at Notre Dame showcased his talent and potential as a skilled pass-catcher.”

Will Fuller

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“Will Fuller had an exceptional college football career at the University of Notre Dame, where he established himself as one of the most explosive and dynamic wide receivers in Fighting Irish history. He played for Notre Dame from 2013 to 2015 and left a lasting impact on the program during his time with the team. Fuller’s collegiate journey began in 2013 when he made an immediate impact as a freshman. He quickly emerged as a playmaker for the Fighting Irish, showcasing his blazing speed and ability to stretch the field vertically. Fuller’s deep-threat capabilities made him a challenging assignment for opposing defenses. In 2014, Fuller continued to be a force on the field. He demonstrated remarkable consistency and big-play ability, establishing himself as the go-to receiver for the Fighting Irish. His impressive route-running and hands allowed him to put up impressive numbers, recording 76 receptions for 1,094 yards and 15 touchdowns, tying a Notre Dame record for most touchdown catches in a single season. During his junior year in 2015, Fuller reached new heights as a receiver. He further refined his skills and became one of the most feared wideouts in college football. He showcased his versatility, elusiveness, and knack for making highlight-reel catches. Fuller’s remarkable speed allowed him to break free from defenders regularly, and he finished the season with 62 receptions for 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns. Fuller’s exceptional performances at Notre Dame earned him numerous accolades and recognition. He was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top wide receiver. Following his standout junior season, Will Fuller decided to forgo his senior year and declared for the 2016 NFL draft. He left Notre Dame as one of the school’s all-time leading receivers, ranking among the top players in touchdown receptions and receiving yards. Will Fuller’s electrifying college career at Notre Dame continues to be celebrated, and his impact on the Fighting Irish football program is remembered fondly by fans and pundits alike. His remarkable skills and success at Notre Dame laid the foundation for a promising professional career in the NFL, where he continued to showcase his talents as a top-tier wide receiver.”

Tom Gatewood

Photo By Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

“Tom Gatewood is a former American football player who played as a wide receiver at the University of Notre Dame. He was born on March 7, 1950, in Baltimore.

Gatewood gained recognition during his college football career at Notre Dame, where he played for the Fighting Irish from 1969 to 1971. He is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished wide receivers in Notre Dame history and holds a prominent place in the program’s record books.

During his time at Notre Dame, Gatewood showcased his exceptional receiving skills and playmaking ability. He was known for his precise route-running, reliable hands, and knack for making big plays. His contributions on the field were vital to the Fighting Irish’s success during his tenure.

In 1970, during his sophomore season, Gatewood had a breakout year. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,123 yards and seven touchdowns, setting single-season records for receptions and receiving yards at Notre Dame. His outstanding performance earned him recognition as an All-American, cementing his place as one of the top receivers in college football.

Gatewood’s success continued in his junior year in 1971. He recorded 33 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns, despite facing increased attention from opposing defenses. His performances and leadership on the field made him a respected figure among his teammates and fans.

After his remarkable college career, Tom Gatewood pursued opportunities in the NFL. He was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 1972 NFL draft. Unfortunately, his professional career was hampered by injuries, and he was unable to replicate the same level of success he had experienced at Notre Dame.

Despite the challenges in the NFL, Gatewood’s contributions to Notre Dame football remain highly valued, and he is remembered as one of the program’s all-time great receivers. His records and achievements at Notre Dame continue to be celebrated, and his impact on the Fighting Irish’s football legacy endures through the years.”

Jack Snow

AP Photo

“Jack Snow had an outstanding college football career at the University of Notre Dame, where he established himself as one of the greatest wide receivers in Fighting Irish history. He played for Notre Dame from 1962 to 1964, leaving a lasting legacy and making a significant impact on the program during his time with the team. During his college career at Notre Dame, Snow was known for his exceptional receiving skills, speed, and athleticism. He quickly emerged as a key playmaker on the Fighting Irish offense, showcasing his ability to make tough catches and create big plays. His ability to consistently find the end zone and contribute to the team’s success made him a critical asset for the Fighting Irish. In his senior year in 1964, Snow excelled and put together an impressive season. He showcased his versatility and playmaking ability, finishing the year with 60 receptions for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. His remarkable performances earned him widespread recognition, and he was named an All-American, establishing himself as one of the premier wide receivers in college football. Throughout his college career, Jack Snow’s contributions were instrumental in helping Notre Dame achieve success on the football field. His performances as a wide receiver earned him accolades and praise from fans, teammates, and opponents alike. Jack Snow’s legacy as one of Notre Dame’s all-time great receivers endures through the years, and his name remains synonymous with excellence and success on the football field. His time at Notre Dame solidified his place as a beloved figure in the university’s football history and the broader football community.”

Equanimeous St. Brown

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

“Equanimeous St. Brown had a notable and successful college football career at the University of Notre Dame. He played for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from 2015 to 2017 and left a lasting impact on the program during his time with the team. St. Brown, a wide receiver, arrived at Notre Dame as a highly touted recruit with impressive size, speed, and athleticism. He quickly emerged as a key playmaker on the Fighting Irish offense, showcasing his ability to make difficult catches and create big plays. During his sophomore year in 2016, St. Brown had a breakout season. He became one of the go-to receivers for Notre Dame and formed a dynamic receiving corps alongside other talented wideouts. St. Brown displayed his versatility and skillset, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine touchdowns. His performances earned him recognition as one of the top receivers in college football. In his junior year in 2017, St. Brown continued to be a critical asset for the Fighting Irish. Despite facing increased attention from opposing defenses, he maintained his productivity and consistency as a playmaker. St. Brown recorded 33 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns during the season, showcasing his ability to be a threat both in short-yardage situations and as a deep threat. Following his junior year, Equanimeous St. Brown declared for the 2018 NFL draft and chose to forgo his senior season at Notre Dame. He left the university as one of its top receivers, having recorded impressive career statistics during his time with the Fighting Irish. While his professional career in the NFL would be the next chapter of his football journey, Equanimeous St. Brown’s contributions to Notre Dame football remain celebrated and cherished. His performances as a dynamic and skilled wide receiver have left a lasting impact on the program, and he continues to be remembered as one of the standout players in the university’s football history.”

