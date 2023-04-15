ChatGPT ranks the top 10 Big 12 quarterbacks of all time

Over the life of the Big 12 conference, it’s become synonymous with high-scoring offenses and high-level quarterback play.

There have been Heisman trophy winners and first-overall picks, and the conference that’s been at the forefront of the aerial assault that’ taking college football by storm.

We’ve all spent time ranking quarterbacks, but for this version, we thought it’d be fun to let the computers do it. Using Open AI’s ChatGPT, we simply asked, “Who are the best Big 12 quarterbacks of all time?”

Its response?

These quarterbacks have all made significant contributions to their respective teams and have impressive statistics and accomplishments. However, it’s important to note that there have been many other great quarterbacks in the Big 12 who could also be considered for this list. – ChatGPT

Their top 10 is pretty solid. There are certainly arguments to be made for several others that made significant impacts or even won a Heisman trophy, but not bad from a computer-generated AI.

Here’s a look at the rankings.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners former player Baker Mayfield speaks to the crowd as his statue is unveiled during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield was a Heisman finalist three times and won it in 2017, leading the Oklahoma Sooners to the College Football Playoff a pair of times. He’s second all-time in passing yards at Oklahoma and third in Big 12 history.

His 9.8 yards per attempt for his career is the highest number in Big 12 history.

In three seasons with the Sooners, Oklahoma never averaged fewer than 43 points per game, and he set records for passing efficiency. And he had to with the defense that the Sooners were trotting out there. Mayfield was regularly having to win games in which the defense allowed 24 points or more. He was 9-4 in games where the Sooners’ defense allowed 30 points or more.

I can understand an argument for someone else on this list being No. 1, but we’re going to agree with Chat GPT here. The AI knows a little something. We’ll let our friends at Longhorns Wire make that argument, though.

5 years ago today: Baker Mayfield set the OU record for most passing yards in a game with 598 on just 24 completions. Hollywood Brown set the OU record with 265 yards receiving on 9 receptions. OU used the historic offensive day to beat Oklahoma State in Bedlam, 62-52. pic.twitter.com/ezOl5mt6aQ — The REF (@KREFsports) November 4, 2022

Vince Young, Texas

Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 2006 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Longhorns defeated the Trojans 41-38. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

In three seasons at Texas, Vince Young put up 9,000 combined rushing and passing yards, along with 81 total touchdowns. But it was his 2005 season that took the college football world by storm.

The Longhorns went undefeated on their way to a BCS championship win over the USC Trojans in what was one of the greatest football games of all-time.

That season, Texas played just two games decided by a touchdown or less. Their week three win over No. 4 Ohio State and their national title win over USC in 2005 in the Rose Bowl. The Horns beat Colorado 70-3 in the Big 12 title game that season and ran through the conference with an average margin of victory of 37.22 points per game.

Young’s last-second score to beat the Trojans is still one of the most memorable plays in college football history.

17 years ago today, Vince Young & Texas beats USC in the national championship. pic.twitter.com/8C27c75DCM — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) January 4, 2023

Colt McCoy, Texas

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy is fifth all-time in passing yards in the Big 12, and his four-year run nearly netted the Longhorns a second national title in the decade. His injury in the 2009 BCS Championship game might be the Longhorns’ greatest “What If?” in school history.

With McCoy at quarterback, the Horns went 45-8, were 3-1 in bowl games, and had four 10-win seasons. After McCoy left for a fine career as a backup quarterback in the NFL. It all went downhill.

Mack Brown coached just four more seasons for the Longhorns, and it took eight years for Texas to have their next 10-win season.

McCoy went 3-1 in games against the Oklahoma Sooners. Would love to have him lower than Bradford, but that stat alone deserves respect.

#CFB returns in 12 days Colt McCoy – Texas pic.twitter.com/J2X2BGDPmy — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) August 15, 2022

Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

Jan 2, 2008; Glendale, AZ; USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Sam Bradford (14) drops back to pass during the 48-28 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Bradford could make an argument for being the best quarterback in Big 12 history if the shoulder injury suffered against BYU didn’t derail his senior season. Bradford is third all-time in passing yards despite playing in just 31 games for Oklahoma.

In his Heisman trophy-winning season in 2008, Bradford put up 4,720 yards and 50 touchdowns to lead the Sooners to the BCS Championship game. The 23-14 loss to Tim Tebow and Florida is the closest the Sooners have come to winning a national title since 2000.

1⃣4⃣ Days Until ⭕️🙌🏈. "BRADFORD GOES AIRBORNE." Sam Bradford jumps for the end zone during OU's win over Oklahoma State in 2008. He would score on the next play and would go on to eventually win the Heisman Trophy.#OUDNA | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/16cs1k5xr5 — 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) August 20, 2022

Graham Harrell, Texas Tech

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Harrell is second all-time in passing yards in the Big 12, perfecting the air raid and nearly leading the Red Raiders to a perfect season. Their one blemish during the regular season was the 65-21 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Tech reached No. 2 in the AP Top 25 before falling to the Sooners.

This was the moment that sealed Harrell’s legendary status for the Red Raiders. With just seconds on the clock, Harrell threw a dart to Michael Crabtree, who beat a pair of Longhorns defenders for the game-winning touchdown to beat No. 1 Texas.

14 years ago today, Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree (🦀 🌲) for #7 Texas Tech to beat #1 Texas pic.twitter.com/FmIYtJOq95 — RC Maxfield (@RCMB323) November 1, 2022

Robert Griffin III, Baylor

Aug 31, 2014; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears former quarterback Robert Griffin III leads the crowd in a team cheer during his statue unveiling before the game between the Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the game at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Griffin III is easily the most important player in Baylor football history. He took a school that had basically been Kansas since moving over from the Southwest Conference to the Big 12 and put them on the map.

His 2011 Heisman season was phenomenal, helping Baylor win 10 games for only the second time in its history and the first since 1980. That year Baylor beat Oklahoma and Texas.

Since RGIII’s historic season, the Bears have had five more 10-win seasons as a program.

Based on the Heisman, I’d probably put Griffin above Harrell.

September 2, 2011: Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) throws 5 touchdowns as unranked Baylor (@BUFootball) opens the season with a 50-48 upset win over #14 TCU. pic.twitter.com/xpOvynwTLT — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 2, 2021

Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kliff Kingsbury’s career as a player went much better than his coaching career has gone to this point. He’s seventh all-time in passing yards and led the air raid revival for Mike Leach and Texas Tech.

Though he’s got an abundance of yards to his name, I’m not sure I’d have him ranked higher than several others on this list and a few names not on the list.

Josh Heupel, Oklahoma

4 Nov 2000: Quarterback Josh Heupel #14 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks to pass the ball during the game against the Baylor Bears at the Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Sooners defeated the Bears 56-7. Ronald Martinez /Allsport

No list of quarterback rankings in the Big 12 would not be complete without Josh Heupel, the man who was at the forefront of the Sooners’ offensive resurgence in the early 2000s. With a national championship in tow and a Heisman finalist in his pocket, Heupel should be higher on this list.

Chase Daniel, Missouri

Dec 6, 2008; Kansas City, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel (10) throws a pass during the first half of the Big 12 championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Arrowhead Stadium. Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Daniel’s four-year run with the Missouri Tigers is arguably the best stretch of football the Tigers have had. Especially in the last 40 years. Daniel is the Tigers’ all-time leading passer and helped lead Missouri to two 10-win seasons and a Big 12 championship berth. Daniel is sixth all-time in passing yards in Big 12 history.

Landry Jones, Oklahoma

Oct 2, 2010; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Landry Jones (12) throws in the pocket against the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl. The Sooners beat the Longhorns 28-20. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Landry Jones had the unenviable task of following Sam Bradford at quarterback. All he did was turn in a career that culminated as the Sooners’ all-time leading passer. His 16,646 career passing yards is nearly 4,000 more than Baker Mayfield who sits No. 2.

The Sooners won ten games three times and two Big 12 championships with Jones at quarterback.

Nine years ago today, Landry Jones led Oklahoma on a late fourth-quarter drive to beat West Virginia in the teams' first meeting in the Big 12. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Mx9AsXpJHc — Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 17, 2021

