ChatGPT ranks the SEC’s best football uniforms – How does Texas A&M stack up?

Winning in any sport is the number one goal at hand, but it doesn’t hurt if you look especially good while doing so.

As it pertains to the college football landscape, a program’s uniform can be just as telling as its record in the history books. Does a team have an iconic, “timeless” look? Or does it embrace today’s era of pushing the envelope? And perhaps most importantly, which is better?

Don’t bother asking your friend or colleague, because you can always leave it up to artificial intelligence to do the job.

In a ranking compiled by ChatGPT and shared through Saturday Down South, the artificial intelligence chatbot did its best to rank the best uniforms for the SEC’s 14 football teams. Upsetting your bitter rival and sending their season into a tailspin feels that much sweeter when your team is rocking iconic threads in the process.

ChatGPT rankings have entertained the sports landscape as of late, with the AI bot recently ranking the most daunting stadiums to play at in the SEC.

But as it pertains to the best uniforms in the conference, does the AI have a soft spot for some of the more contemporary combinations, or is it an old soul that appreciates a long-storied tradition?

Take a look below at how ChatGPT ranked each SEC football team’s uniforms, and of course, let the “friendly” debates begin:

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide’s traditional threads are as much a certainty as they are title contenders each season. Nick Saban provided context on why their uniforms rarely change, as it comes down to maintaining a well-established brand of excellence.

LSU Tigers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s iconic white jersey with gold and purple shoulder stripes and numerals has remained relatively unscathed since Paul Dietzel ushered in the current look in 1957.

Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldogs have kept their uniforms rather straightforward over the last decade, with legendary coach Wally Butts credited for introducing Georgia’s iconic ‘silver britches’ back in 1939.

Nov 12, 2022; Auburn, Alabama; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) tackles Auburn Tigers running back Marquez Hunter (27) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

You can add the Tigers to the list of programs that have largely stayed true to their traditional threads over the years. Auburn’s iconic helmet has remained unchanged since 1984, and while the navy tops are almost certainly a given at this point, they did rock orange jerseys in 1946, then brought them back three times from 1978-80.

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

While specific details of the Gators’ uniforms have varied over the years, the orange and blue have remained the primary staple for Florida’s football program throughout history. While blue tops are the preferred choice to play in at The Swamp, orange alternates have been worn as well as an all-blue alternate look.

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vols began wearing its iconic shade of orange back in 1927, and it has been Tennessee’s color of choice ever since on gamedays. Over the years, they’ve donned grey alternates and, for a time, even wore a black alternate jersey, but for the most part, the orange has stuck with them on the gridiron.

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While the Maroon and White is arguably synonymous with the Aggies, Texas A&M has shown off quite a few variations of its uniform since joining the SEC. We’ve seen them don an ‘iced-out’ white alternate and a sleek grey and maroon set with Adidas as their apparel provider, though the iconic Maroon helmet has stood the test of time.

The Aggies debuted their familiar maroon helmet in 1946, replacing the previous leather look.

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) and Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) react to a making a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Though the navy and red color scheme has primarily been the traditional color palette for the Rebels, they’ve debuted some sleek alternatives, such as a “powder blue,” courtesy of having the Swoosh as their apparel provider. Though the colors may change, the iconic scripted “Ole Miss” wordmark remains tried and true on the helmet.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

While South Carolina has debuted minor alternatives over the years, Garnet and black have been their primary uniform colors throughout the program’s 123-year history. The Gamecock has been on South Carolina’s helmet in some way, shape, or form since 1969.

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

If Oregon’s uniforms were ever to need a soulmate, they need to look no further than the SEC’s Kentucky. The Wildcats have pushed the envelope when it comes to their wardrobe over the years, perhaps notably ushering in their uniforms with checkered patterns back in 2011.

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers often wear a monochrome black set at home but have previously strayed away and donned gold or white pants. While their track record in the SEC lately hasn’t been so bright, the same can’t be said about their alternate gold uniforms, which are among college football’s best.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The other “Maroon and White” on this list, the Bulldogs’ color scheme, has sometimes taken a back seat to hints of gold and silver. Mississippi State’s double-layered wordmark across its jersey has remained unchanged, although the M-STATE logo on the helmet has seen some variations over time.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Since 1964, the Hogs have donned its familiar cardinal red helmet with a white Razorback logo, though the graphic has seen its fair share of variations. It wasn’t until the Lou Holtz era in the late 1970s that Arkansas began wearing red pants as an early alternate choice, though it varied occasionally.

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Commodores’ unique color scheme has given way to a number of different uniform variations over the years courtesy of the Swoosh. Vanderbilt’s primary helmet has been gold since the 1960s, but we’ve seen them wear a black helmet with the program’s “Star V” in black as well as a white helmet with the graphic.

