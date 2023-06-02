ChatGPT ranks the scariest places to play in the SEC – Where did Texas A&M land?

College football isn’t exactly known for its parity across the Power Five conferences, but that doesn’t mean anything, and everything, can happen on a given day. Crowd hostility, elevation, and sections filled with raucous students are just a few factors of having home-field advantage, and the SEC is no different.

In a ranking compiled by ChatGPT and shared through Saturday Down South, the artificial intelligence chatbot worked its magic to list the most daunting stadiums to play at in the SEC. Because why should you take the word of a diehard college football fan when you can easily ask AI to follow a prompt and provide a detailed response?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT rankings have become quite entertaining across the sports landscape and its list of most intimidating SEC stadiums is no exception. Does artificial intelligence fear the Swamp as any other football program would? Does “The Vaught” hold a spot within the top 10?

And of course, the question that matters most: where does Kyle Field, home of Texas A&M and no stranger to pulling off massive upsets, land in ChatGPT’s rankings?

Take a look below at how the AI bot ranked each SEC home stadium, and of course, let the “friendly” debates begin:

#1 LSU Tigers

Wide Receiver Brian Thomas Jr. 11 makes a catch as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Mandatory Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.Lsu Vs Miss State Football V5 0875

Tiger Stadium, also well-known by its nickname of “Death Valley,” has a current seating capacity of 92,400, making it the ninth-largest stadium in the NCAA to date.

Advertisement

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant-Denny Stadium holds a seating capacity of 100,077, making it the fourth-largest stadium in the SEC and the eighth-largest stadium in the United States.

#3 Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The home of the 12th Man holds a seating capacity of 102,733 with a record attendance of 110,633 back in 2014 versus Ole Miss. As one of the largest stadiums in the state of Texas, Kyle Field has been regarded as one of the most intimidating sports venues by sports writers, media outlets, and even rival fans alike.

#4 Georgia Bulldogs

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Sanford Stadium seats a capacity of 92,746, making it the 10th-largest stadium in the NCAA. When traveling to play there against the Bulldogs the contests are said to be played “between the hedges” due to the stadium’s design of being surrounded by privet hedges.

Advertisement

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Vaught–Hemingway Stadium, also known as “The Vaught,” seats 64,038 as the largest stadium in Mississippi and one of the oldest in all of college football. The facility was given its current name back in 1982 in honor of legendary coach John Howard Vaught.

Florida Gators get fired up before Florida takes on LSU at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Lsu

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, more popularly known as “The Swamp,” seats 88,548 and is the largest stadium in the state of Florida. Its nickname was coined by then-head coach Steve Spurrier in 1992.

As he explained, “A swamp is where Gators live. We feel comfortable there, but we hope our opponents feel tentative. A swamp is hot and sticky and can be dangerous. We feel like it’s an appropriate nickname for our stadium.”

Advertisement

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Neyland Stadium is the sixth-largest stadium in the United States with a seating capacity of 101,915. The home of the Vols could arguably be a bit higher on this list, as in today’s college landscape it is widely regarded as one of the loudest places to compete for opposing teams.

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

With a seating capacity of 77,559, Williams-Brice Stadium is the 16th-largest on-campus stadium in the NCAA and is sometimes more widely known by its nickname, “The Cockpit.”

Considered by many to be one of the loudest stadiums in the country, ESPN announcers indicated that they had to shout to hear each other’s comments inside the press box back in 2001 during a game against Florida.

Advertisement

Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan-Hare Stadium ranks as the 20th largest stadium in the world with a current seating capacity of 87,451, and given its recent track record of notable upsets, has been regarded as one of the best gameday atmospheres and intimidating places to play.

Who can forget the iconic “Kick Six” in which the Tigers upset the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide on the final play of the Iron Bowl in 2013, 34-28.

#10 Arkansas Razorbacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium serves as the home of the Hogs and holds a seating capacity of 76,212, though Arkansas has also historically played in their secondary venue of War Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

The latter has been home to a number of memorable Razorback games over the years, including the “Miracle on Markham” in which the Hogs upset a Nick Saban-led Tigers team 31-30 thanks to a two-play 80-yard drive with just 34 seconds remaining in the game.

#11 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona; Detailed view of a Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Wade Stadium is the home of the Bulldogs with a current capacity of 61,337 and is the fourth-oldest stadium in all of college football behind only Franklin Field, Harvard Stadium, and Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mississippi State set an attendance record of 62,945 back in October 2014 in a 38-23 win over Auburn.

Oct 8, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey (68), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24), linebacker Jordan Wright (15) and wide receiver Jordan Anthony (13) get ready for the coin toss before the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kroger Field, also commonly known as Commonwealth Stadium, serves as the home of the Wildcats with a seating capacity of 61,000. Although Wildcats football is still working toward building success like their basketball counterparts, there has been a handful of notable wins at Kroger Field over the years, including 2021’s 20-13 home victory in Week 5 over Florida that had fans storming the field in a sight not seen for some time.

Advertisement

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee; Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

FirstBank Stadium, with a seating capacity of 40,550, serves as the home of the Commodores and is currently the smallest stadium based on that metric in the SEC. In addition to Vanderbilt’s football program, the stadium has also served as the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Oilers for the 1998 season.

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Faurot Field is the third-largest sports facility by seating capacity in the state of Missouri and recorded its largest crowd since 1995 at a capacity of 71,168 vs. Arkansas in November 2014.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=5]

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire