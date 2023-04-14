ChatGPT ranks Michigan football 10 best players of all time

ChatGPT and artificial intelligence have been all the rage of late, despite the many cautionary tales that have been recently written about, as well as throughout history. Movies like Terminator have shown how it can destroy humanity while movies like AI introduce the more human element.

While there are certainly nefarious uses of such technology, what about using it for a more innocuous sort, such as asking it who are the best Michigan football players of all time?

So we did, and while it claimed to issue a top 10 in no particular order, we still took it as an in-order ranking (it did issue the players numerically). There are certainly some snubs we feel should have made the cut, but here are the former Wolverines that artificial intelligence believes are the best to ever don a winged helmet.

Tom Harmon

ChatGPT says: Harmon played for Michigan from 1938-1940, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1940. He was a two-time consensus All-American and set a number of school records.

We say: It’s hard to argue with the first Heisman winner in school history to earn the distinction of the best Michigan player of all time. He was so prolific, he once earned a standing ovation by Ohio State fans in Columbus — think about the feats one would have to achieve in order to get such an honor. While it’s difficult to judge Harmon by modern standards, he did it all, and he certainly could be the greatest Wolverine of all time.

Desmond Howard

ChatGPT says: Howard was a standout wide receiver and return specialist for Michigan from 1989-1991. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1991 and was a two-time consensus All-American.

We say: Michigan’s second-ever Heisman winner and a constant face of the program now that he’s a host on ESPN’s College GameDay. He was about as prolific of a wide receiver and returner as their was and his Heisman pose after the punt return against Ohio State is perhaps the most iconic moment in the entire sport.

Charles Woodson

ChatGPT says: Woodson played for Michigan from 1995-1997 and won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. He was a two-time consensus All-American and helped lead the Wolverines to a national championship in 1997.

We say: Too low. Woodson is the only primarily defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy and he was an absolute game-changer whenever he was on the field, in whatever role he was playing. There’s a reason no defensive player has won the award since, and it may be awhile before another ever takes home that hardware again.

Anthony Carter

ChatGPT says: Carter played for Michigan from 1979-1982 and was one of the most prolific receivers in school history. He was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection and finished his career with 161 receptions for 3,076 yards and 37 touchdowns.

We say: It’s difficult to say just how important Carter was to his Wolverine teams, but he was a game-changer who completely turned the Michigan offense on its head. Electric is an understatement and it’s surprising that he doesn’t get spoken of more often.

Bennie Oosterbaan

ChatGPT says: Oosterbaan played for Michigan from 1925-1927 and was a three-time first-team All-American. He later served as Michigan’s head coach from 1948-1958.

We say: Another one that’s difficult to quantify by modern standards, but Oosterbaan was among Michigan’s first superstars. His team was one who shut out every team on the schedule but one, and he was a receiver (and defensive end) who was a part of the innovation of the forward pass in football.

Dan Dierdorf

ChatGPT says: Dierdorf played for Michigan from 1968-1970 and was a consensus All-American in 1970. He went on to have a successful career in the NFL with the St. Louis Cardinals.

We say: The quintessential offensive tackle for the Wolverines, Dierdorf played for both Bump Elliott as well as Bo Schembechler. He’s an icon in both college football as well as in the NFL and even broadcasting afterwards. His inclusion here is more than deserving.

Jim Harbaugh

ChatGPT says: Harbaugh played for Michigan from 1983-1986 and was a first-team All-American in 1986. He later served as Michigan’s head coach from 2015-2020.

We say: We see some of ChatGPT’s limitations here as it says Harbaugh coached until 2020 instead of still currently being the coach. His most famous moment as a player was likely his guarantee against Ohio State — which came to pass. And currently, having two-straight wins over the Buckeyes, with two-straight Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff appearances has him nearing the highest form of legendary status.

Tyrone Wheatley

ChatGPT says: Wheatley played for Michigan from 1991-1994 and was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection. He finished his career with 4,178 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

We say: Of all the running backs available, Wheatley was among the best to ever do it. Now, if ChatGPT had put Mike Hart or Anthony Thomas in this spot — or even Jamie Morris or Willie Heston — we wouldn’t complain. Honestly, no matter which back was chosen, they could have been higher on this list. But Wheatley is an obvious, honest inclusion here.

Jake Long

ChatGPT says: Long played for Michigan from 2004-2007 and was a two-time consensus All-American. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and went on to have a successful career with the Miami Dolphins.

We say: A stalwart tackle who anchored the left side of the line in the tail-end of the Lloyd Carr era, Long was an absolute beast. While not a tackle, we wouldn’t have been surprised if Steve Hutchinson had grabbed this spot, or even Jon Jansen (who was a tackle).

Gerald Ford

ChatGPT says: Ford played for Michigan from 1932-1934 and was a center and linebacker. He later became the 38th President of the United States.

We say: Given the era he played in, it’s difficult to quantify Ford’s impact, but having a former U.S. president on the list speaks well of the list altogether. No complaints.

