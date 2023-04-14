After we asked Open AI’s ChatGPT who are the 10-best Michigan football players of all time, we thought of something else to ask the popular software.

A measure of how good a team might be any given season has multiple factors — returning experience, coaching consistency (so long as the coaching is good), and the schedule. A big part of that schedule is if a team sees its opponent at home or away. It’s generally easier to beat a really good team at home, but it’s a different story when away.

So we asked ChatGPT what are the most intimidating college football stadiums in the Big Ten. It only gave us seven, so not every school was listed (sorry Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers, Maryland, Illinois, and Northwestern). Of the omitted, MSU deserves a mention, but that’s not what this exercise is about.

Here’s what ChatGPT says of its rankings, and then you can see the rankings and what we thought about each below.

As an AI language model, I do not have personal opinions, emotions or beliefs, but based on the data available to me, here are some of the Big Ten football stadiums that are often considered the most intimidating.

Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ChatGPT says: Camp Randall Stadium is known for its “Jump Around” tradition, where fans jump up and down to House of Pain’s song of the same name. The stadium’s seating capacity of over 80,000 and location near the student section create a hostile environment for opponents.

We say: Honestly, we’ve been a little underwhelmed when we’ve gone to Camp Randall. We’ve been there three times (2017, 2019, 2021) and have wanted to be impressed, but it just hasn’t been much more than a middle-of-the-road Big Ten venue in our experiences. Now, maybe it’s different at night against a different opponent?

Beaver Stadium (Penn State)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ChatGPT says: With a seating capacity of over 106,000, Beaver Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the country. The “White Out” games are always a sight to behold, and the stadium’s location in the middle of farmland makes it a unique and intimidating environment.

We say: Too low. While we haven’t been to LSU, we have been to Happy Valley four times now (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) and it just doesn’t get old. The night game ‘white out’ is such a crazy environment, you can’t even hear yourself think. It’s awe-inspiring and we can’t imagine there’s a better atmosphere in all of college football.

Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)

ChatGPT: With a seating capacity of over 102,000, Ohio Stadium is one of the largest and loudest stadiums in the country. The Buckeyes have a strong tradition of winning and dominating at home, which makes it an intimidating place to play.

We say: We’ve heard the ‘Shoe be loud, but it really isn’t any different than Michigan Stadium in terms of intimidation factor. We’ve been there three times (2016, 2018, 2022) and obviously, it would be at its biggest fever pitch when OSU is playing Michigan. In 2016, it was everything that we expected, in 2018 it was a little tamer, and in 2022 — well, let’s just say it was perfect if you’re of the maize and blue faithful. Still, we don’t believe it’s the third-most intimidating Big Ten stadium.

Memorial Stadium (Nebraska)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ChatGPT says: Memorial Stadium has a seating capacity of over 90,000 and is known as the “Sea of Red” due to the fans wearing red clothing. The stadium’s design and acoustics create a loud and intimidating atmosphere.

We say: We’ve only been here once (2021) and it was deserving of the hype. Honestly, this is too low for Memorial Stadium, as it was loud, hostile, and overall just a fun place to be — especially at night. The balloon release after Nebraska‘s first touchdown was awesome, and it’s a location we cannot wait to get back to in 2023.

Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ChatGPT says: Kinnick Stadium is known for being one of the loudest stadiums in college football. The stadium’s small capacity of only 69,000 may make it less intimidating compared to other venues, but the fans make up for it with their passion and energy.

We say: We were not nearly as impressed by the environment at Kinnick in 2017 as many were, but in 2022, it was everything we had long heard about. ‘The wave’ was awesome and an awe-inspiring moment, and the striping in the sections was really cool. It felt more like being at a Big 12 stadium than it did the Big Ten, but the fans are raucous, and it was louder in 2022 than it was during our visit in 2017. It’s too low on this list.

TCF Bank Stadium (Minnesota)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ChatGPT: TCF Bank Stadium may not have the seating capacity of some of the other stadiums on this list, but the fans are known for being loud and passionate. The stadium’s location on campus also adds to the intimidating atmosphere.

We say: We’ve only been once and we’re not in a place to judge, given that it was during the COVID year (2020) so the only fans in attendance were the parents from either team. Still, we feel like this is too high given some of the other options available, but we’ll know more for sure when Michigan football visits in 2023.

Michigan Stadium (Michigan)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

ChatGPT says: With a seating capacity of over 107,000, Michigan Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the country. While the stadium’s bowl-shaped design and location in the middle of campus may make it less intimidating compared to other venues, the fans are still known for being loud and passionate.

We say: We’ve long been critical of the crowd at The Big House, but this is just too low. ChatGPT gets it wrong saying it’s in the middle of campus (it’s on South Campus, which is all athletic facilities at the bottom of the academic portion) and while the crowd is inconsistent, at its loudest, Michigan Stadium rivals Beaver Stadium. The problem is the inconsistency — it all depends on the opponent. But you can’t say that it’s in the middle of the pack if you even witnessed a part of Michigan’s 2021 win over Ohio State — which caused people like Joel Klatt said were among the best sports environments they’ve ever seen.

