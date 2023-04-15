ChatGPT ranks Auburn Football’s ten most notable players of all-time

There have been many great players wearing the orange and blue in Auburn’s long history. Several have won national awards, while others were instrumental in SEC and National Championships.

There is plenty of debate regarding “who is the greatest Tiger of all time”, and even more arguments over who is worthy of being placed in Auburn’s top-10 players list.

In today’s time, the use of artificial intelligence is becoming popular when it comes to integrating information to make the decisions of everyday life easier. It is also very knowledgeable when it comes to Auburn’s football history.

Out of curiosity, I asked ChatGPT, which is a language model trained by OpenAI, who the ten most notable players in Auburn history were based on its knowledge. Most of Auburn’s most popular players made the list, as well as a few award winners over several generations.

Here is a look at Auburn’s ten most notable players of all time according to ChatGPT.

CB Carlos Rogers

Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Years played: 2001-04

Tackles: 188

Interceptions: 7

What ChatGPT says…

Cornerback who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football in 2004. Had a successful NFL career.

DL Aundray Bruce

Al Bello/Allsport

Years: 1984-87

Tackles: 228

Sacks: 15.0

What ChatGPT says…

Linebacker and the first overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. A dominant force on Auburn’s defense.

FB Tucker Frederickson

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Years played: 1963-65

Yards: 1,079

Touchdowns: 8

What ChatGPT says…

Running back and the first overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft. A key player in Auburn’s football history.

QB Jason Campbell

Photo by Erik S. Lesser /Getty Images

Years played: 2001-04

Yards: 7,299

Touchdowns: 45

What ChatGPT says…

Quarterback who had a successful college career at Auburn and played in the NFL for several teams.

WR Terry Beasley

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 1969-71

Yards: 2,507

Touchdowns: 29

What ChatGPT says…

Wide receiver who was a two-time All-American and had a successful NFL career.

Story continues

Cadillac Williams

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 2001-04

Yards: 3,831

Touchdowns: 46

What ChatGPT says…

Running back who had a standout career at Auburn and later played in the NFL. Named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2004.

DL Tracy Rocker

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 1985-88

Tackles: 354

Tackles for loss: 48

What ChatGPT says…

Defensive tackle and Outland Trophy winner in 1988. One of the most dominant defensive players in Auburn’s history.

QB Pat Sullivan

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 1969-71

Yards: 6,534

Touchdowns: 54

What ChatGPT says…

Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner in 1971. First Auburn player to win the prestigious award.

QB Cam Newton

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Year: 2010

Yards: 2,854

Touchdowns: 30

What ChatGPT says…

Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner in 2010. Led Auburn to the national championship in the same year.

RB Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Years: 1982-85

Yards: 4,303

Touchdowns: 43

What ChatGPT says…

Running back and Heisman Trophy winner in 1985. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in American sports history.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire