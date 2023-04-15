ChatGPT ranks Auburn Football’s ten most notable players of all-time
There have been many great players wearing the orange and blue in Auburn’s long history. Several have won national awards, while others were instrumental in SEC and National Championships.
There is plenty of debate regarding “who is the greatest Tiger of all time”, and even more arguments over who is worthy of being placed in Auburn’s top-10 players list.
In today’s time, the use of artificial intelligence is becoming popular when it comes to integrating information to make the decisions of everyday life easier. It is also very knowledgeable when it comes to Auburn’s football history.
Out of curiosity, I asked ChatGPT, which is a language model trained by OpenAI, who the ten most notable players in Auburn history were based on its knowledge. Most of Auburn’s most popular players made the list, as well as a few award winners over several generations.
Here is a look at Auburn’s ten most notable players of all time according to ChatGPT.
CB Carlos Rogers
Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
Years played: 2001-04
Tackles: 188
Interceptions: 7
What ChatGPT says…
Cornerback who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football in 2004. Had a successful NFL career.
DL Aundray Bruce
Al Bello/Allsport
Years: 1984-87
Tackles: 228
Sacks: 15.0
What ChatGPT says…
Linebacker and the first overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. A dominant force on Auburn’s defense.
FB Tucker Frederickson
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK
Years played: 1963-65
Yards: 1,079
Touchdowns: 8
What ChatGPT says…
Running back and the first overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft. A key player in Auburn’s football history.
QB Jason Campbell
Photo by Erik S. Lesser /Getty Images
Years played: 2001-04
Yards: 7,299
Touchdowns: 45
What ChatGPT says…
Quarterback who had a successful college career at Auburn and played in the NFL for several teams.
WR Terry Beasley
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years: 1969-71
Yards: 2,507
Touchdowns: 29
What ChatGPT says…
Wide receiver who was a two-time All-American and had a successful NFL career.
Cadillac Williams
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Years: 2001-04
Yards: 3,831
Touchdowns: 46
What ChatGPT says…
Running back who had a standout career at Auburn and later played in the NFL. Named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2004.
DL Tracy Rocker
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years: 1985-88
Tackles: 354
Tackles for loss: 48
What ChatGPT says…
Defensive tackle and Outland Trophy winner in 1988. One of the most dominant defensive players in Auburn’s history.
QB Pat Sullivan
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Years: 1969-71
Yards: 6,534
Touchdowns: 54
What ChatGPT says…
Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner in 1971. First Auburn player to win the prestigious award.
QB Cam Newton
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Year: 2010
Yards: 2,854
Touchdowns: 30
What ChatGPT says…
Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner in 2010. Led Auburn to the national championship in the same year.
RB Bo Jackson
Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Years: 1982-85
Yards: 4,303
Touchdowns: 43
What ChatGPT says…
Running back and Heisman Trophy winner in 1985. Widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in American sports history.