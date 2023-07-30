Chatfield's Schott barely tested as he runs away with main event feature victory Saturday night at Deer Creek

Jul. 29—SPRING VALLEY — Lucas Schott admitted before Saturday's race, he has had a hard time getting into a groove this summer.

One would never have guessed that Saturday night.

The Chatfield native dominated the 25-lap feature from start to finish to pick up his third feature victory of the summer by winning the USRA Modified main event feature at Deer Creek Speedway.

It understandably felt good for Schott.

"It's good to be back, it's been awhile, so it felt good," Schott said. "It was a tough one with the guys behind me.

"... I knew it would be tough to pass me on the bottom."

The two-time USRA Modified national champion was in cruise control, running into lap traffic until a caution on lap 10 helped the field catch up.

Yet, it did not matter, even with a couple of more yellows, including one with three laps left that once again eliminated a huge lead from Schott, he was too strong for the rest of the field on Saturday.

Brandon Davis (Hayfield), Jim Chisholm, Kylie Kath (Claremont) and Jacob Bleess (Chatfield) rounded out the top five.

USRA B-Mods: Dylan Goettl and Joe Chisholm won the 18-lap B-Mod features. There are two B-Mod features when there is a car count of more than 40. Goettl was going back-and-forth with Spencer Stock until a flat front left tire on lap nine ended Stock's night. With Stock gone, Goettl was able to ride it out — despite a good push from season's point leader Hunter Kennedy and a caution on the second to last lap, it was the Chippewa Falls, Wis. native's second feature win of the season. Kennedy finished second, followed by Noah Grinstead (Austin, Minn.), Brandon Hare (Elma, Iowa) and Cole Lonergan (Dexter, Minn.) rounded out the top five.

In the second feature, the 2022 USRA B-Mods national champion passed pole sitter Cole Bennerotte on lap 3 and was able to ride out a caution-marred feature for his eighth feature victory and third at Deer Creek. The feature had more than five cautions which made it a 14-lap feature. Chisholm also won Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. Brian Shaw (Brownsdale) finished second followed by Winona's Zach Brom and sons Gavin and Brody.

USRA Stock Cars: Derek Green stayed cool and collective to pick up his 17th feature win of the season in the 20-lap feature. The Granada, Minn. driver started up front and led throughout until Deer Creek points leader Brayden Gjere rode the high bank to take first. Yet with four laps left, Gjere ran into car trouble with dropping him back before he had to take a DNF. Green finished it out from there.

"Sometimes it's better to get lucky," Green said.

USRA Hobby Stocks: Luke Schluetter collected his third feature victory and second at Deer Creek of the season Saturday night. It was pretty much a two-car race as the New Hampton, Iowa native was pushed by Nick Schwebach throughout. A restart with four laps left made it closer as veteran Chris Hovden made a run for the top two, but in the end Schluetter was too strong on the night to take home the 18-lap feature. Schwebach (Fountain, Minn.) finished second, followed by Hovden (Osage, Iowa).

WISSOTA Midwest Mods: Nick Koehler earned his seventh feature victory and second at Deer Creek by winning a caution-filled feature. Pole-sitter Paul Neisius led until lap 7. That's when Kadden Kath and Don Schaefer battled it out for the top spot with Schaefer going ahead before a restart on lap 8. Two laps later Kath made a move on turn 2 that resulted in him ramming Schaefer, sending Kath to the back. Yet, Schaefer wasn't the same after that restart. Koehler of Bloomer, Wis. took advantage, surging ahead to the front.

