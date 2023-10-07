Chatalas holds on to win the Chandelier Stakes
Two-year-old filly Chatalas finds another gear in the final stretch to win the Chandelier Stakes and earn a spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
We had another fun day of college football.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
The Buffs are now 4-2.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
Bobby Green scored what is unquestionably the most significant victory over his long MMA career when he essentially knocked out surging Grant Dawson with one punch Saturday at Apex.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
At 5-1 overall and 3-0 in SEC play, Alabama is very much in the thick of both the SEC and College Football Playoff races.
Dillon Gabriel and No. 12 Oklahoma were out for revenge against No. 3 Texas, and it showed in a dramatic 34-30 victory.
Verstappen clinched after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out of the race.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez will start 13th.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.