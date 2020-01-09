Chastain to run Daytona 500 and Coke 600 in CGR-prepared car

.

With sponsorship from AdventHealth, one of the country’s largest faith-based health systems, Chastain will drive in the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 this season as teammates to Kyle Larson and Kurt Busch.

Larson will also drive an AdventHealth-sponsored No. 42 Chevrolet in the Busch Clash exhibition race next month and the fall playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

“It’s hard to put into words, honestly, what this opportunity means to me,” Chastain said Thursday. “They’ve been saying all along that we’re going to figure it out. When everything went down and (Chip) had to shut down the Xfinity car, Chip kept saying to me, ‘I’m working on it. I’m working on it.’

“They kept saying they wanted me in their race cars. Of course, that’s a lot easier said than done but the whole sales team never quit and that’s the first domino that has to fall. They told me a while back they were working on this.

“It’s great to keep that relationship. It hasn’t always been out in the public.”

