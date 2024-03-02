Chastain quickest in Cup Series practice at Las Vegas

Ross Chastain was the fastest overall driver Saturday in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leading the way at 184.269mph (29.305s). The Trackhouse Racing driver ran 22 laps in practice but his fastest lap was his second.

Noah Gragson was second-fastest in practice at 183.661mph, Ty Gibbs third at 182.859mph, Tyler Reddick fourth at 182.846mph and Denny Hamlin fifth at 182.723mph.

Bubba Wallace was sixth at 182.673mph, Chase Briscoe seventh at 182.439mph, William Byron eighth at 182.346mph, Kyle Larson ninth at 182.328mph and Chris Buescher rounded out the top 10 at 182.094mph.

Cup Series point leader Kyle Busch was 17th fastest in practice. His lap was 181.421mph.

Derek Kraus was 34th fastest in practice at 177.293mph. Kraus is making his Cup Series debut in the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

There were two incidents — the first, for Ryan Preece, was significant.

Preece spun on his own in Turn 2 and made contact with the left side of his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse to the outside wall. It was Preece’s fourth lap on track.

The other incident was for Todd Gilliland, who scrubbed the wall off Turn 2. Gilliland was in the second group of drivers who got on track for practice.

There are 37 drivers entered in the Pennzoil 400. In addition to the 36 charter teams, JJ Yeley is entered in the No. 44 for NY Racing Team.

Kyle Larson led the way in the best 10 consecutive lap average. It was Larson over William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, and Zane Smith.

Story originally appeared on Racer