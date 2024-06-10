Chaska golf course is first-of-its-kind for adaptive players

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - It’s a first of its kind in the golf world, and it’s right here in the Twin Cities.

The Loop Golf Course in Chaska opened in May, and it's designed with wheelchair users in mind. The course is a joint venture between the City of Chaska and Barrier Free Golf. It’s a 9-hole, par-28 course with no sand or rough to keep it accessible to everyone.

"You look at the scorecard, and you would think that this is the easiest course I’ve played, but it's not that way," said head golf professional at the Loop John Young.

Young says the course designers used land contours and large greens to increase the difficulty without reducing accessibility.

"Getting back out here and enjoying sports like I once did is remarkable," said wheelchair user Tracy Hindt.

Hindt was involved in a car crash in 2017 that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He said after the accident, he sold his golf clubs, thinking he would never be able to enjoy the hobby again.

"Being able to come out here and golf like normal or come out here with friends or family, it makes it seem like you’re not even in a disabled world," said Hindt.

Hindt also takes advantage of two specialty golf carts that are available to rent at the course. The carts are designed to allow wheelchair users to stand up when they swing.

"The first question is if I can bring it to other golf courses," said Hindt about the specialty carts. "If more golf courses have this, more people would have the opportunity."

The Loop is open to everyone, not just adaptive golfers. Young says it’s great for families as well.

Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute is holding an adaptive clinic at the Loop at Chaska every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Aug. 14.