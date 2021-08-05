Chasing Gold: USWNT finishes with bronze as other U.S. teams play on for chances at gold

The U.S. women's soccer team looked more like itself Thursday morning than it has in the entire Olympics, beating Australia 4-3 for a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Canada and Sweden will play for the gold medal Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd, two of the USWNT's oldest stars, each scored two apiece in what was likely their last international appearance. Rapinoe is 36 and Lloyd is 39. Tokyo could very well end up retroactively being a passing of the torch to the squad's younger players like Rose Lavelle and Lynn Williams.

Though the USWNT has rarely settled for anything less than gold on the international stage, bronze was certainly better than nothing. And while it might be disappointing for some fans to see this chapter close, at least there won't be any more 4 a.m. kickoffs to wake up for any time soon.

Megan Rapinoe celebrates with Lindsey Horan after scoring a goal in the USWNT's 4-3 victory over Australia.

The United States' run in women's soccer at these Games might be over, but there are still a few U.S. teams in contention for medals.

After a close victory over Russia, the U.S. women's water polo team plays its gold-medal game against Spain at 2:30 a.m. ET Friday. The Americans have been favorites for the title all tournament and will be playing for the threepeat, having won gold in the previous two Olympics. Coming into Tokyo undefeated, they've lost just one game at the Olympics during the preliminary round against Hungary.

Maddie Musselman (blue cap) scored five goals against the Russian Olympic Committee during the semifinals to lift Team USA to the gold-medal game in women's water polo.

Both the U.S. men's and women's basketball teams still have a chance to stand atop the podium. The women, coming off a quarterfinal win over Australia, play Serbia at 12:30 a.m. ET Friday in the semifinals. If they win, they'll have a chance at their seventh consecutive gold.

On the men's side, veteran Kevin Durant is making a case for best international men's basketball player. The U.S. plays France for gold Friday night ET (Saturday in Tokyo), and will need to play better than they did in their 83-76 loss against the French in preliminaries.

Story continues

Devin Booker (15) and Kevin Durant congratulate each other after Team USA defeated Spain in an Olympic men's basketball quarterfinal game.

The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team also seeks to advance to the gold-medal game when it takes on Serbia in the semifinals at midnight.

Here's a schedule of what to watch Thursday night and Friday morning as more events begin to conclude.

Other things to know: Climate change is affecting the performance levels of athletes, and international competitions will need to be better prepared for that. A sumo wrestler statue's cheeks (not the ones on his face) might be distracting equestrian horses. American shot putter Ryan Crouser set an Olympic record and won gold. Former track and field superstar Carl Lewis called the U.S. men's 4x100m relay team's performance a "clown show."

And with time running out on the Tokyo Olympics, the time is also coming to a close to text with our reporters in Tokyo. However, you should still sign up for the next few days because they're a blast. While you're at it, you can also sign up for our morning sports newsletter. It'll keep you up to date on all sports happenings even after the Olympics conclude.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chasing Gold: USWNT wins bronze, other U.S. teams still seeking gold