Chasing Calvin: Cooper Kupp on track to break receiving record by 1 yard

Cooper Kupp has broken record after record this season, becoming the first player to record 14 games of 90-plus yards in a season and setting the Rams’ record for the most receptions. But he’s still in pursuit of one mark that no one has touched since it was set in 2012.

Of course, it’s Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record. He put up 1,964 yards in 2012 with the Lions, catching passes from Kupp’s current quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Julio Jones came close to breaking it in 2015 when he had 1,871 yards, but Kupp is trying to become the one who tops Megatron.

He has an extra game to do so thanks to the NFL expanding the season to 17 games, but that doesn’t diminish the season he’s had. And the way he’s playing right now, it’s possible he’ll break it in 16 games.

Stats through 15 games

Cooper Kupp : 131 catches, 1,734 yards, 14 TDs

Calvin Johnson: 117 catches, 1,892 yards, 5 TDs

Johnson widened the gap quite a bit between himself and Kupp through 15 games by absolutely erupting for 11 catches and 225 yards against the Falcons in Week 16. He broke the record held by Jerry Rice in that game, topping the previous mark of 1,848 yards in just 15 games.

Kupp played well against the Vikings and once again broke the 100-yard mark with 109 yards on nine catches, but he lowered his per-game average to 115.6 yards. Still, he scored nearly three times as many touchdowns as Johnson did at this point in the season, which is quite impressive.

Johnson's performance in 16th game

The regular season was 16 games when Johnson broke the record in 2012, so Week 17 was the end of his campaign – whereas Kupp will have two more games this season. In the season finale, Johnson had one of his worst games of the year against the Bears.

He was targeted 14 times by Stafford, but he caught just five passes for 72 yards – a catch rate of only 35.7%, his second-lowest of the season. It wasn’t the way he expected to finish the year after entering Week 17 with eight straight 100-yard games, but Johnson had already broken the single-season record. He just didn’t extend it as much as he would’ve liked to.

Kupp's current pace

Through 15 games, Kupp has averaged 115.6 yards per game – down slightly from his average of 116.1 yards per game that he recorded prior to Week 16. However, he’s still on pace to break Johnson’s record in 17 games.

If he maintains his average of 115.6 yards per game in the final two weeks, he’ll finish with 1,965 yards receiving, breaking Johnson’s record by 1 yard. He would love to break it by more than that, especially being afforded an extra game, but a record’s a record.

With 1,734 yards on the year, Kupp needs 231 yards in the final two games to break the record. It’s unlikely he’ll gain the necessary yardage on Sunday against the Ravens, but it’s not impossible.

Rams' remaining opponents

Week 17: at Ravens

280.5 passing yards allowed per game (last in NFL)

20.5% pass DVOA (29th in NFL)

Week 18: vs. 49ers

211.5 passing yards allowed per game (7th in NFL)

7.1% pass DVOA (21st in NFL)

Kupp’s final two opponents give him a great chance to break Johnson’s record, particularly the Ravens. If their performance on Sunday is any indication of how Kupp will play, he might just break the record this week.

The Ravens allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards in Week 16, with Tee Higgins catching 12 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. If Higgins can put up those types of numbers, why can’t Kupp? The Ravens’ secondary has been decimated by injuries, but the pass defense hasn’t been great all year regardless.

The 49ers are better but they’re still not one of the top pass defenses in football. They rank 21st in pass defense DVOA through 15 games and don’t have a cornerback who can shadow Kupp successfully. He caught 11 passes for 122 yards against the 49ers in Week 10 and that was in a game where Stafford didn’t play particularly well.

