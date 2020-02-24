Chase Young won’t work out at Combine

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The only thing Chase Young could do to raise his draft stock at this point would be to wake up as a quarterback.

Since that seems unlikely, he’s not going to push himself this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ohio State pass-rusher won’t work out for teams at the Scouting Combine this week.

Young seems to be the consensus No. 2 overall pick this year, and only because Joe Burrow seems to be the consensus No. 1.

He’ll still have medical tests and meet with teams, but running a few 40s and doing drills won’t change his status.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next