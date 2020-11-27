Chase Young is thankful for Alex Smith after win over Cowboys

Chase Young is thankful for Alex Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football players had plenty to feel good about Thursday night.

They blew out their rival, swept the season series against the Cowboys for the first time in eight years and moved into first place in the NFC East. Antonio Gibson had a career day, Terry McLaurin made waves with his chasedown tackle and Scott Turner's trick play just went to show how everything was clicking for Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

Then after the game, Chase Young tweeted out his love for quarterback Alex Smith, the veteran quarterback who appears in inspire a lot of confidence in the huddle.

Smith didn't have the best game against the Cowboys, but it wasn't the worst. Sure, he threw a bad pick that would've gone for a touchdown if not for Terry McLaurin. Smith still completed over 73% of his passes and got the ball in his playmakers' hands.

When a player like Gibson is having a day like he was having for Washington, it's best to just stay out of the way.

Smith's Thanksgiving victory comes two years after he suffered complications with his career-threatening leg injury. A serious post-surgical infection resulted in doctors having to operate on Smith every day for two weeks to keep the spread under control.

Now two years later, Smith is 2-1 as Washington's starting quarterback and has the team in a great position to win the NFC East.