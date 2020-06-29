Chase Young shows off fancy footwork in latest workout video
Chase Young's incredible workout grind doesn't stop.
Since the Redskins made him the No 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the defensive talent has displayed his skill time and again through impressive workout videos as he and others wait for the league to allow team sessions to begin.
From benching an insane amount of weight to releasing a hype video that mimicked a blockbuster movie, Young has gotten everyone from Redskins fans to LeBron James excited about what's to come during his professional career.
Young's latest workout venture featured him showing off some impressive footwork during ladder and hurdle drills.
LETS WORK FAM! @chaseyoung_ . . #GPTExperience #GPTFamily #ChaseYoung #UAFootball #UnderArmour #footwork #hips #workoutvideo #hardwork #dedication #persistence #dmvtrainer #sportsperformancetraining #preparation #NFL #Redskins
What makes this so impressive is how delicate Young's footwork is compared to his size. Despite his strength and muscle, he shows that he has no problem being quick and explosive on his feet, looking like he's a speedy wide receiver in the video.
The combination of force and grace is what makes Young a unique talent and an offensive lineman's worst nightmare.
