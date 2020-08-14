Chase Young sees "a different type" of Dwayne Haskins at practice

It's no secret Dwayne Haskins has put in the work necessary this offseason to play like a franchise quarterback in 2020. The only real question left is whether it actually translates to the field.

With about a month before their Week 1 clash with the Eagles to kick off the year, Haskins' teammates have gotten to see firsthand what kind of quarterback Haskins has become during his time off, especially one who already played with him in college.

No. 2 overall pick Chase Young played with Haskins at Ohio State in 2018 and now reunites with him two years later in the NFL. He's certainly noticed a change since he last shared a locker room with the Washington quarterback.

"[Fans] are getting a guy who works hard, is a crazy competitor, as you've seen this offseason, Dwayne has been preparing like a pro," Young said on Good Morning Football. "Coming out on the field at practice, you can just tell it's a different type of Dwayne."

RELATED: MCLAURIN EXPECTS TURNER TO GO UP-TEMPO IN 2020

Haskins' development as a passer and field general from his last season at Ohio State to now would undoubtedly be easy to spot. That's just the reality of how difficult it is to be a professional quarterback compared to running Ohio State's offense.

As Young went on to explain, the biggest difference he's noticed in Haskins can be filed under "intangibles."

"Dwayne's been showing a lot of leadership talking to the guys and bringing the energy every day," he said. "I'm definitely excited about what Dwayne will do this season."

So are Washington fans, Chase. So are they.

Haskins is seemingly the team' pivot point from being a playoff team or one that will be picking in the top 10 next year once again. As a quarterback, it comes with the territory.

The good news is that Haskins is young, he's talented and has seemingly done everything you could ask for as a developing quarterback. It appears to be translating to the practice field, so the only thing left would be balling out in real games.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TALK PODCAST

Stay connected to the team with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM NEWS:

Chase Young sees "a different type" of Dwayne Haskins at practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington