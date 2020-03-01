Chase Young says his meeting with the Washington Redskins 'stood out the most'

While Ohio State's star defensive end, Chase Young decided not to participate in any drills during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, he did have some time for team meetings, media interviews, and medicals.

In this particular case, Young caught up with ESPN's Josina Anderson to discuss his time in Indianapolis thus far -- that included a meeting with yes, the Washington Redskins.

Video: My full 1-on-1 with Chase Young at the Combine right after the DL group workouts last night at Lucas Oil stadium, field level. Kept pushing to get him for this time & we finally got it done. Fun stuff. Appreciate it Chase. pic.twitter.com/KfQNiP97V2 — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 1, 2020

Of note in this Q&A, Young was asked: "What team interview stood out the most here?"

His answer? "The Redskins."

Young continued, "I met the owner, Mr. [Daniel] Snyder, so it was definitely the Redskins."

Josina Anderson also brought up Mel Kiper's assertion that Washington should draft Alabama's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, over Young, in order to sure up the position.

"It's a quarterbacks league," Young said. "It is what it is but I feel like overall player or position, I'm the best. I think I proved that this year."

