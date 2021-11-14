Chase Young ruled out vs. Bucs with non-contact knee injury

The Washington Football Team lost star pass rusher Chase Young to a knee injury on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year defensive end suffered the injury during the second quarter while rushing Tom Brady. He planted his right foot while working around a block by left tackle Donovan Smith and immediately fell to the ground.

I don’t like the look of this. 🙏 out to Chase Young! pic.twitter.com/M5TyUFffVT — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) November 14, 2021

Young remained on the turf in obvious pain, and the Washington training staff sent out a cart to take him off the field. Young refused the cart, but needed help to limp off the field to the Washington locker room.

Chase Young was hurt on a play and helped off the field into the locker room.@NFLonFOX | #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/FYD1T071eU — FanSided (@FanSided) November 14, 2021

Washington ruled him for the rest of the game with a knee injury shortly after he left the field. The team didn't initially provide details beyond the prognosis of a knee injury.

Young, 22, joined Washington as the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft and is the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits in his first NFL season. Through eight games this season, Young tallied 1.5 sacks with four quarterback hits. His injury is an obvious blow to the Washington defense and disappointing for one of the league's brightest young stars.