The Washington Football Team got its top draft pick back on the field Thursday.

Defensive end Chase Young hurt his groin in Week Three and did not play in last weekend’s loss to the Ravens as a result of the injury. He remained off the field Wednesday, but got in a limited practice session as the team continued preparing to face the Rams.

Head coach Ron Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com, that Young was moving well and the team will see how he responds physically from the return to work. If all is positive, that suggests he could be playing on Sunday.

Wide receivers Terry McLaurin (thigh) and Dontrelle Inman (foot) were also limited participants after sitting out on Wednesday. Both players were in the lineup for last Sunday’s loss.

Chase Young returns to practice for Washington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk