Chase Young on his return to Ohio: "I'm definitely excited to go back' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team (1-1) is set to take on the Cleveland Browns (1-1) Sunday at 1:00 pm which could only mean one thing...

Some Ohio State legends will be returning to a state they called home for some years. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins and defensive end Chase Young.

Young, specifically, is thrilled about his return to the Buckeye State.

"Going back to Ohio is going to bring back a lot of memories of my college days and what I did in the Horseshoe," Young said. "Now it's just a different stage, preparing for something even greater."

"I'm definitely excited to go back for sure."

The Browns organization was granted a special variance allowing them to let 6,000 fans into their first two home games of the season, most of which, one could assume, are OSU fans.

Young lit up while looking ahead to playing in front of some faithful followers.

"It will feel good to see some Ohio State fans out there," Young said. "I know there are some fans out there that will probably hit me with the 'O-H' so I will definitely be ready for that."

Young has racked up 2.5 sacks, 8 tackles, and 1 forced fumble so far this season. If he adds to that total too much he may see some of those OSU fans change allegiances, at least for a few hours.