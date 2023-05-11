Chase Young remembers when Bears' Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State

Chase Young remembers when Justin Fields transferred to Ohio State originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The talk about Justin Fields' intangibles is insurmountable.

His work ethic, his demeanor, his intelligence. The list goes on and on. Chase Young, his former teammate at Ohio State, added to the list, reminiscing about the time when Fields transferred to Ohio State from Georgia.

"I seen him when he transferred into O-State," Young said on The Matt Lombardo Show. "He transferred in he ran a 4.37, as I remember. Everybody was blown away. Hard-worker, pays attention to detail, and he's very coachable. To be great, you can't really teach that. And Justin is one of those guys who wants to be great.

"Down the line, he's gonna be one of the great quarterbacks you talk about to have played in the NFL."

Fields has high expectations for the upcoming season.

He hasn't exactly performed up to standard from the lens of an NFL quarterback. Last season, he threw for just over 2,000 yards throughout the regular season. He barely stretched over the 60 percent completion mark, too.

The majority of his offensive production last season came from his legs. He ran for the second-most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback in NFL history. He nearly broke Lamar Jackson's single-season record, but came up just short.

NBC Sports' Peter King recently talked about the expectations Fields has for the upcoming season and the route the Bears could take if he doesn't match them.

"In my opinion, he knows exactly what is expected," King said on ESPN 1000. "And he understands he's not the quarterback of the Bears for the next five years; unless he grabs it right now and takes it. I believe he understands completely if he has a subpar year . . . they're likely gonna be in pursuit of a quarterback next year."

Will Fields live up to the persona his teammates, past and present, make him out to be?

