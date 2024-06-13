Chase Young receives a positive update in neck surgery checkup

#Saints DE Chase Young, who underwent offseason neck surgery, received a positive report from renowned neck specialist Dr. Robert Watkins in a check-up this week, per source. He’ll undergo more tests in about six weeks, but he plans to participate in training camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 13, 2024

Newly acquired defensive end Chase Young underwent a neck surgery this offseason, and the New Orleans Saints were hopeful that he would be back in time for the start of the season. Ultimately, this surgery has gone well, and according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Young received a positive update regarding his healing process. After meeting with Dr. Robert Watkins this week, it has become more clear that Young could be able to participate in training camps with the team.

Dr. Watkins is an orthopedic spine surgeon who also specializes in neck surgeries, and who has handled many athletes’ cases when it comes to back and neck. One of the more notable cases was Peyton Manning’s anterior fusion to remove and replace a herniated disc. He has also worked with tight end Dalton Kincaid when he suffered his spinal injury pre-draft, five-time gold glove outfielder Jason Heyward of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and recent first-round draft pick Laiatu Latu after his neck injury as well.

That’s a strong resume. Dr. Watkins has worked with many professional athletes, and has the experience to make judgement calls when it comes to a return timeline. With Young having a follow-up for tests in six weeks, he does plan to be participating at training camp in some capacity. If things go well and he is fully cleared for the season, this could be a great chance for Young to demonstrate his capabilities and earn a long-term contract with New Orleans or another team on the free agent market.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire