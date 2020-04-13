Chase Young will be 'the real deal', says Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa expects Chase Young to succeed him as the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year, calling the 2020 prospect "the real deal".

Defensive end Young is considered the finest player of the 2020 class by many, having accrued 30.5 sacks in three years at Ohio State.

Only New England Patriots great Mike Vrabel, with 36, has more in Buckeyes history and last year Young broke a school record with 16.5 sacks in a single season.

Bosa, who helped the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl at the end of a brilliant debut campaign, played college football with Young in 2017 and 2018 and expects him to thrive at the next level.

"I think he'll be Defensive Rookie of the Year next year, or even more," said Bosa.

"I think his potential is as good as anybody's, just with his physical attributes - he's 6'5", 270 [pounds], runs like a receiver, strong.

"We're going to have to get together and work, get him right, it's a little different playing NFL tackles, but once he gets the hang of it, he's going to be the real deal."

Bosa was drafted with the second overall pick last year, one spot ahead of where older brother Joey was selected by the Chargers in 2016.

The two are already Pro Bowlers and Young looks set to be the latest elite defensive lineman to come out of Ohio State, with the younger Bosa crediting coach Larry Johnson for the school's proud draft record.

"He knows how to develop players," Bosa explained.

"If you give him a five-star [prospect], he's probably going to be a top-five pick."

Though Bosa's campaign ended in disappointment when the Niners were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, he produced one of the best rookie seasons in recent times.

The 22-year-old had nine sacks in the regular season and a further four in three playoff games, and he believes he has only scratched the surface of his potential.

"I think there's a lot more [to come], I think I improved a lot more this year even," Bosa added.

"If I can make the same improvements I've made from my junior season at Ohio State to now, if I could repeat that next year then there's going to be some pretty big improvements."