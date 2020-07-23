Chase Young ready to 'leave my legacy' after officially signing with Washington

Drafted way back in April but with no offseason workouts or activities due to Coronavirus, second overall pick Chase Young finally and officially signed his first contract with the Washington football team.

Time to leave my legacy...💯 pic.twitter.com/MWYORPFjSQ — CY2 (@youngchase907) July 23, 2020

Washington fans should get ready to freak out about Young. An absolute beast in college at Ohio State, last season he registered 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in just 12 games.

The numbers are mind boggling and the performances were explosive. The world has gone crazy in the last four months, so in case any Washington fans forgot how special of a player Young projects to be, here's a brief refresher:

Chase Young Highlights 🔥🔥

"The best player in America" pic.twitter.com/hhVF9AiJuC

— sportsthread (@sportsthread) June 9, 2020

Chase Young's latest B1G highlight was a big one. #B1GFCG pic.twitter.com/f5ONuIiwOA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 8, 2019

