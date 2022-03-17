Chase Young reached out to Carson Wentz 'right away' after trade to Commanders

Chase Young reached out to Wentz 'right away' after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After the news broke that the Commanders were trading for Carson Wentz, it didn't take long for one of the faces of the franchise to reach out to Washington's newest quarterback.

"Chase [Young] reached out right away," Wentz told reporters at team headquarters in Ashburn, Va. on Thursday. "I remember being chased around by him his rookie year and telling him how much of a problem he was for me, and now he's on my side. Guys have been super receptive and I look forward to getting to know them and building those relationships."

Young went up against Wentz in his NFL debut back in Week 1 of 2020. Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to start that season off on a high note against a Washington team that went 3-13 the year before, but Young and the defensive line dominated the game to give Ron Rivera his first win as the team's head coach.

Young ended the game with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the win. Wentz was sacked a whopping eight times that day, with six Washington players recording at least one sack. Washington went on to win the NFC East with a 7-9 record that season, while the Eagles finished 4-11-1 and ultimately traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

That's in the past, though. Now, Wentz will return to FedEx Field in an attempt to deliver the Burgundy and Gold more wins. Based on the reception he's received from his new teammates, the 30-year-old signal-caller is excited to get started.

"A lot of guys have reached out and pretty much expressed the same welcome with open arms, [they're] excited, on both sides of the ball and that's encouraging," Wentz said. "It's a special roster. I truly believe that, and talking with everyone in this organization, they feel the same. Offensively and defensively, I think we have the right pieces in place and I can tell the vision is there from the top. I look forward to being a part of it."