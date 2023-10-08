Chase Young was quietly outstanding for Commanders in Week 5

The Washington Commanders were expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL in 2023. Everyone was back except Cole Holcomb, who missed most of last season. Even better, defensive end Chase Young was back, and the Commanders added a pair of high-round rookies in the secondary.

Unfortunately, the Commanders are on pace to be historically awful through five games. This was similar to two seasons ago when Washington’s defense got off to a horrific start but slowly turned things around. Could that be the trend in 2023?

There wasn’t a lot of good to be found from Washington’s 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

However, there was one bright spot: Defensive end Chase Young.

Young played 89% of Washington’s defensive snaps against the Bears, registering 11 quarterback pressures, seven hurries, three QB hits, two tackles, one pass defended and a half-sack.

It was the most pressures Young ever registered in a single game, per Pro Football Focus, also the most of any player in a single game this season.

Sometimes, PFF’s grading scale can be dubious, but this was not the case for Young. Go back and watch the game. What defensive player do you see in the backfield or around the ball more than Young?

In four games, Young has registered 27 QB pressures. That’s an encouraging number.

Chase Young vs the Bears: 11 total pressures The most by any player in a single game this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/BW1u1sQW4r — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2023

Even more encouraging, check out these numbers from Brandon Thorn of Trench Warfare, an expert on offensive and defensive line play.

I just charted Chase Young, who had 10 pressures last night. This is how the top 11 in the NFL in pressures looks now in TPS. pic.twitter.com/RhdH7svPNc — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) October 6, 2023

If Young keeps pressuring quarterbacks at a rate like this, the sack numbers will come. Washington fans should be happy with Young’s performance.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire