Chase Young is Pro Football Focus' top-graded rookie defensive player so far

Young is PFF's top-graded rookie defensive player in 2020

Chase Young was the far-and-away best defensive prospect -- and perhaps the best prospect overall -- in the 2020 NFL Draft, and Washington certainly has to feel good about their decision to take him No. 2 overall.

Through the first eight games of the season, Young is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie defensive player.

Despite Young leading all rookies in sacks (2.5), his stats aren't that indicative of his talent or his standing above the rest of the league's first-year defenders.

But PFF grades every snap a player plays, so what Young is doing on a play-by-play basis is seemingly separating him from fellow rookies Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jeremy Chinn.

On Wednesday, Washington linebacker Jon Bostic explained how Young's advanced ability against the run and his aptitude defending screens are examples of elite defense that don't exactly show up on the box score.

"A lot of people on the outside, they kind of just look at it like, 'Well, how many sacks does he have?'" Bostic said. "You look at how he's affecting the defense, just in the run game, with his effort running to the ball. On screenplays, how he's playing those. That is, when you talk about a well-rounded defensive end, that's what you're looking for."