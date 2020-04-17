Chase Young on potentially playing for his hometown Redskins: 'It would be an honor'

We are officially less than a week from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, and with nothing else on the horizon in the sports world, football fans have their calendars marked.

For Redskins fans in the nation's capital, this upcoming draft signals a sign of hope.

With the Redskins locked in with the second overall pick, all signs point to the Burgundy and Gold selecting Ohio State's Chase Young, a DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) product and the best prospect in the draft.

Young spoke with WJLA's Scott Abraham Thursday about the possibility of being able to suit up for his hometown team.

"It would definitely be an honor to play at home," Young said. "Not a lot of people get the chance to play for their hometown football team."

WATCH - "It would definitely be an honor to play at home"@youngchase907 is all for the possibility of playing for the @Redskins!



One week away from the NFL Draft! Will the hometown kid play for our hometown team?



Here is some of my conversation with Chase!@KgriggsPhoto pic.twitter.com/3N4WkOlFwA







— Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) April 17, 2020

Adding a game-changing talent like Young (16.5 sacks for the Buckeyes in 2019) to the Redskins defensive front would help solidify the group that already features Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis and Montez Sweat.

The Bengals presumably have had their sights set on taking Ohio native Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, and the bulk of draft talk has been about what the Redskins plan to do as soon as Burrow comes off the board.

If all of the speculation and reports deem true, and Roger Goodell says 'With the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select Chase Young, defensive end, Ohio State University,' the hype is going to be on another level.

