Chase Young, potential Redskins No. 2 pick, does not plan to work out during NFL Scouting Combine

Chase Young has thrown a wrinkle into this week's NFL Scouting Combine, as the Ohio State pass rusher does not plan on participating in drills during the event. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news first.

Young will still fly to Indianapolis for the combine, as he will be present for medicals and interviews, according to Rapoport. All 32 NFL teams are permitted to individually interview 45 different NFL Draft prospects at the combine.

With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow likely headed to the Bengals with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Young is widely expected to be selected by the Redskins with the No. 2 overall pick.

As it stands now, Young's draft stock practically as high as it possibly could be. Thus, his decision to sit out combine drills is not necessarily a surprising choice. The 20-year-old also has the opportunity to showcase his talents during Ohio State's Pro Day, which will occur sometime between the middle of March and the beginning of April.

Several current Redskins, including Young's former Buckeye teammates Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin, have lobbied for the Burgundy and Gold to select Young.

NFL experts have wavered back and forth on what Washington should do with the pick. NBC Sports' Peter King thinks Washington could "remake their franchise" by trading the pick and acquiring multiple assets. Chris Simms doesn't think the Redskins should lock in on Young, either.

But most NFL experts believe Young to Washington should be a done deal. Danny Kanell says the team should take Young and not look back. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said Washington should take Young unless a team "blows their doors off" with a trade offer. Almost every single mock draft across all websites has the Redskins inking Young with their pick.

The NFL Draft is eight weeks away and a lot can change between now and then. The Scouting Combine workouts begin on Thursday with tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers taking the field.

