Commanders defensive end Chase Young will not have to be patient for too much longer.

Young has been on the active roster for several weeks and has been practicing for more than a month, but he has been inactive on gamedays and not played since tearing his ACL 13 months ago. That is set to change against the 49ers this Saturday.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Thursday that Young will make his 2022 debut this weekend.

Young was a 2020 first-round pick by Washington and he had 70 tackles, nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in his first 24 games. The Commanders will be hoping that he’ll be able to pick up where he left off because it would prove a shot in the arm to their hopes of advancing to tj r

Chase Young will play on Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk