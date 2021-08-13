Chase Young picks up where he left off, blasts Cam Newton to kick off preseason

Chase Young is ready for some football.

The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year picked up where he left off on Thursday, putting a swift end to the first drive of the New England Patriots' preseason. With the Patriots facing third-and-8 early in the first quarter, the Washington Football Team defensive end made easy work of second-year Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn on a blitz.

Young got a good jump at the snap and used a swim move to dispose of Wynn before slamming into quarterback Cam Newton, who didn't appear to see Young attacking his blind side.

Newton dropped the ball in what appeared to be a strip sack that left Newton slammed into the turf. Officials ruled that Newton's arm was moving forward for an incomplete pass instead.

Either way, it was a painful moment for Newton and a sign of likely things to come for Young and a Washington defensive front looking to build on a breakout 2020 campaign that anchored a run to the playoffs. There's surely plenty more of where that came from.

Chase Young picked up where he left off on Thursday. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

