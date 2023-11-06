Chase Young notes drastic difference in 49ers, Commanders culture

Chase Young addressed the media as a member of the 49ers for the first time on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after being acquired in a deadline-day trade from the Washington Commanders.

Young opened up about his initial reaction of being dealt to San Francisco, smiling before mentioning his excitement to reunite with a former college teammate.

“I wasn’t mad,” Young told reporters. “Nah, you know, Nick [Bosa] is here. Always been a big brother to me, even at Ohio State.”

San Francisco’s newest defensive end then shared that there is a palpable difference in the overall culture between the 49ers and his former team.

“Just stepping in here today, got in here last week,” Young said. “Just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I am in a building with winners.”

Young then elaborated on his comments, detailing how the energy of the coaches and players in the 49ers facility has stood out since his arrival, before expressing his gratitude to be playing for the franchise.

“Just the players, the spirit in the locker room,” Young shared. “The spirit of the coaches. You know, it’s just different, you know what I’m saying? It’s kind of that same thing at Ohio State where it’s like you’re expected to win, and it’s just like that vibe of, ‘We’re going to win.’ You know what I’m saying?

“So it definitely reminds me of Ohio State, but obviously, it’s going to feel … these are grown men. I’m just excited to … be blessed with the opportunity to be with this franchise.”

After spending parts of four seasons with the Commanders, Young has a chance to reinvigorate his career on San Francisco’s loaded defensive front, which has seen its share of reclamation projects over the last few years.

