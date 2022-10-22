Chase Young to meet with doctor on Sunday

Could Washington Commanders Chase Young be on the practice field next week?

Over the past two weeks, head coach Ron Rivera has spoken about Young’s return, but only in the terms that he’d need to see the doctor before his 21-day clock to return would begin.

On Friday, Rivera was asked about Young meeting with Dr. James Andrews Sunday ahead of Washington’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

“Yes, he’ll meet with the doctor on Sunday,” Rivera said. “I will tell you he had a preliminary report that was pretty good. So we’re pretty excited now If it follows up on Sunday, there’s a good chance for next week. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Rivera certainly seemed excited when talking about a potential return for Young. If things go well with Dr. Andrews on Sunday, could he begin practicing next week?

If the report is good, it seems logical that a return is near. Once Washington started running back Brian Robinson’s 21-day clock after his activation from the NFI list, he was on the field the following week. No two situations are the same, but things appear to be trending in a positive direction for the Commanders star pass-rusher.

When Young rejoins the team, he’ll rejoin a defensive line that is third in the NFL in sacks and the best at getting pressure with only the front four.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire