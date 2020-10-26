Chase Young makes good on his historic tweets dissing the Cowboys





Not only were Washington fans thrilled to find out that their team would be drafting DE Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick because he was a generational talent that could take their defense to the next level. They were also thrilled because it had been made clear via his social media usage that he had an age-old hatred for the Dallas Cowboys, something that he shares with any fan of the Washington Football Team.

On Sunday, Young got his first chance to make good on his personal rivalry against ‘America’s Team’ and did so in fashion, helping Washington to a 25-3 blowout victory at home. The rookie had a team-high six tackles with one tackle for loss, and he was constantly making his presence felt in the backfield.

As a longtime Washington fan who grew up in the DMV and went to DeMatha, Young can now proudly say that he is 1-0 against the hated Cowboys. I’m sure nothing feels quite as sweet as that.