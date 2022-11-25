Chase Young looks to make season debut vs. Falcons in Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons will look to win their second straight game in Week 12 when they take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday. The Commanders are in last place in their division, but their 6-4 record would currently lead the NFC South.

While the Falcons lost two starters in Week 11, including star tight end Kyle Pitts, the Commanders are set to welcome back arguably their best athlete. Edge rusher Chase Young has been activated from injured reserve and has practiced both days this week.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL last November against the Buccaneers.

Cole Holcomb and Benjamin St-Juste did not practice while Chase Young was limited. https://t.co/zcKGM2IptJ — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) November 24, 2022

The third-year EDGE mentioned to reporters that his status remains day-to-day, but the fact that he’s now practiced two days in a row suggests he’ll be out there on Sunday. The Commanders are already a top-10 defense in terms of pass rushing without Young.

Adding a potential game-changer to the lineup puts even more pressure on the Falcons offensive line, which currently ranks 20th in pass protection. When these two teams faced off last season, the Falcons did a good job of eliminating Young. He finished with just one pressure in the entire outing.

Assuming his position remains the same as a year ago, Young will likely see more action against Kaleb McGary. The fourth-year right tackle has played considerably better this season as he looks to earn a new contract this offseason, either in Atlanta or somewhere else.

Whether or not Washington has Young on Sunday, the Falcons will need to be prepared for the Commanders pass rush if they want to win their second game in a row.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire