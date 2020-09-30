Washington defensive end Chase Young is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

Young suffered a moderate groin strain and is expected to miss at least one game and then be week-to-week after that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The second overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, Young has tremendous talent as a pass rusher and was off to a good start this season before suffering the groin injury last week against the Browns.

The Football Team is a 13-point underdog against Baltimore on Sunday, and Young’s absence won’t make the difficult task of stopping Lamar Jackson any easier.

Chase Young likely to miss Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk