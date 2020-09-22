Chase Young, Jordan Reed among players off to hot starts with new teams

Young, Reed among players off to hot starts with new teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The 2020 NFL season is just over two weeks old, which has given players in new uniforms—whether they were drafted last spring or changed teams over the offseason—a chance to make their first impressions in their new cities.

That includes several players, both former and current, of the Washington Football Team. ESPN ranked the top 20 players off to strong starts with their new teams and slotted Washington’s rookie defensive end Chase Young at No. 2.

“Young doesn't need to warm up to his status as a defensive cornerstone in Washington, pumping out 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble through two games,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “One NFC exec considers Young and Nick Bosa the two best rushers of recent memory, and gives a slight long-term edge to Young based on total package; Bosa (whose torn ACL in Week 2 wasn't accounted for in this comparison) has a better motor and suddenness but Young has balance, speed, power and length.”

Fowler was also impressed by the starts of two former Washington players: left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Jordan Reed. He ranked Williams, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in April, sixth after he already started compiling a highlight reel with his new team. Reed, also with the 49ers, landed at 16th for the contributions he’s made while George Kittle has nursed a knee injury.

A native of the DMV also made his way onto the list at the eighth spot. Rookie offensive lineman Mekhi Becton graduated from Highland Springs High School just outside Richmond before playing two seasons at Louisville. The New York Jets drafted Becton with the 11th overall pick this year and he’s been a force in the trenches for them.

“Becton's explosion and mobility at 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds look undeniable on Sundays,” Fowler wrote. “’I know he had some character concerns coming out, but he's an unbelievable athlete,’ said an NFC exec. ‘Not sure they can mess that up as long as he's on the field.’”