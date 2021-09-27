Chase Young has interesting postgame quote about interaction with Jack Del Rio

The Washington Football Team dropped to 1-2 on the season after an ugly 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. While there were multiple issues on offense, namely turnovers, the defense continued its struggles on third down.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns on Sunday. In total, Bills quarterbacks dropped back to pass 44 times and never sacked.

Through three games, 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young has zero sacks. Late in the game, cameras caught Young having an animated conversation with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

After the game, Young was asked about that interaction and gave the following response, per John Keim of ESPN:

Chase Young said of his interaction with Jack Del Rio, when they come back to the building “no bullshitting. If someone is bullshitting let me know because I ain’t having it.” — John Keim (@john_keim) September 26, 2021

There are two ways to look at this quote. First, Young’s statement would imply there is a lot of “bull——–” going on in practice, which is a stark contrast to what we’ve been led to believe about a Ron Rivera-coached team.

That is troublesome — if true.

Secondly, perhaps Young was just blowing off steam after another bad day for Washington’s defense, which had a ridiculous amount of hype before the season.

Washington now must prepare for the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4. While the Falcons are rebuilding, they have talent on offense, led by veteran quarterback Matt Ryan — a former MVP.

If Washington continues to struggle next week, Ryan will pick them apart.