Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after Buccaneers' playoff win

Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young was quite excited to play against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first career NFL playoff game.

The star defensive end was seen saying "I want Tom" after Washington clinched the NFC East title with a Week 17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, which set up Saturday night's NFC Wild Card round matchup versus the Bucs.

Brady downplayed the comments last week and had plenty of praise for the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 43-year-old quarterback ultimately got the better of Young and the Washington Football Team as Tampa Bay earned a 31-23 victory at FedEx Field.

The Buccaneers released a video on Twitter of behind-the-scenes footage from the win over Washington, and it included an exchange between Brady and Young.

Young: "You know it's all respect."

Brady: "Oh, you too, baby, you too."

Young: "It's all love. You know I love to play the game."

Brady: "It's all good. I know."

Check out the exchange, and many other scenes, in the video below:

Brady and Young also embraced after the game. Young asked Brady for his jersey, and it sounds like the Bucs quarterback is going to send it to him.

Next up for Brady and the Buccaneers is a Divisional Round matchup on the road Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.