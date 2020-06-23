Chase Young has even impressed LeBron James with his offseason workouts

Redskins top draft pick Chase Young must be doing something right, because he's gotten the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

With no in-person offseason activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, Young has been forced to work out and train on his own. The pass rusher has had no issue doing that, as several videos of his workout regime have been amplified on social media.

James has seen Young's workout videos and recently responded to the pass rusher after watching one of them.

"Let's get it Lil bro!!!" James said.

Young responded with "Keep setting the standard, I'm coming!"

Chase Young's been putting in major work ahead of his rookie season, and The King is taking notice 🔥 @KingJames @youngchase907 @Redskins @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/NCkDhXA0Wf — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 23, 2020

Game recognize game.

James and Young have had a relationship for a few years now. The pass rusher played his college ball at Ohio State, James' favorite collegiate team. Shortly after Young declared for the NFL Draft, he signed with Klutch Sports, an agency originally founded by James' close friend, Rich Paul.

During Young's standout 2019 season for the Buckeyes, where he led the nation in sacks, the Lakers star sent multiple tweets last fall in awe of the 21-year-old's ability.

Chase Young stop it man!! Absolute MONSTER!! Matter of fact don't listen to me, keep going Young 🤴🏽 #GoBucks 💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2019

When Young was suspended this past fall due to a violation of NCAA rules, James even took to Twitter to defend the pass rusher.

Story continues

The fact Chase Young even had to borrow money from a family member just so his girlfriend could come see him play in one of the biggest games of his life(🌹 Bowl) should tell you all you need to know. And since y'all always wanna know more he paid it back to his family member. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2019

Whether he's boxing, bench pressing, or working on his agility on beach sand, Young has been captured going through some grueling, intense and impressive workouts this offseason.

The pass rusher even posted a minute-long clip on Twitter this past weekend of himself working out, and naturally, it instantly took off on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Whenever football does return, Redskins fans have plenty of reason to be excited about their newest edge rusher.

Stay connected to the Redskins with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Chase Young has even impressed LeBron James with his offseason workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington