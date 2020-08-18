What Chase Young does after losing a practice rep will fire up Washington fans

Tuesday marked the first day of padded practices for the Washington Football Team, and it didn't take long for their first-round draft pick to stand out. For much of the day, second overall pick Chase Young looked as good as advertised, according to the multiple reporters present at practice.

However, there's one thing that Young does when he doesn't win a certain rep that will fire up Washington fans.

For each practice rep that Young doesn't win, the pass rusher hops down to the ground and knocks out five push-ups.

This isn't something the coaches asked him to do; Young self-punishes himself with push-ups when he feels he didn't make the play, per The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker.

Small anecdote on Chase Young: He has a rep against Morgan Moses, used power to move him back. He comes off and does five pushups. No other DL was doing that. Apparently, Young is doing push-ups whenever he feels like he doesn't make the play. Not bc of coaches. — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) August 18, 2020

Dropping to the ground and knocking out five is a common tactic in Pop Warner and youth football, as it's one way coaches can discipline players for making a mistake.

But this is different. This is the NFL, not PeeWee level football. The everyday physical demands are so much greater at the professional level. And it's the rookie's idea, not the coaches, to crank out five push-ups after not making a play.

RELATED: TRAINING CAMP NOTES FROM WASHINGTON'S FIRST PADDED PRACTICE

Well, in Young's case, he wasn't doing many push-ups on Tuesday, because the No. 2 overall pick looked dominant.

In one video posted by the team, Young showcased his insane strength by simply throwing offensive tackle Paul Adams to the side in a 1-on-1 drill. The video has made its rounds on social media, with Young's name trending on Twitter because of it.

Although he was working as the third defensive end behind Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, it's only August, and Young will have plenty of chances to make an impact come the regular season.

And it's no secret that Washington will need a big rookie season from the No. 2 overall pick if they hope to surprise some teams this fall.

Stay connected to the team with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL NEWS:

What Chase Young does after losing a practice rep will fire up Washington fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington