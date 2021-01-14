Chase Young dances in viral video with 6-year-old TikTok star originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Chase Young is a man capable of terrorizing 300-pound offensive linemen. He was drafted second overall and put together a strong case for Defensive Rookie of the Year with seven and a half sacks, 44 tackles, four forced fumbles and 10 tackles for a loss.

But Young also has another side to him that Washington football fans had yet to see until Wednesday, when 6-year-old TikTok star Grey Skye Evans posted a video of them dancing together to Pop Smoke’s song “What You Know Bout Love.”

Grey is still in elementary school but has over 21,000 followers on her TikTok page, which is run by her mom. The video had more than 320,000 views on Instagram at the time this story was published.

Young’s dancing skills might need a little work, but at least he has football to fall back on.