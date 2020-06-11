Chase Young bench presses a ridiculous amount of weight

It's been known that Chase Young is a strong human being, but just how strong is he? Well, it turns out he has enough strength to bench all the weight a gym has to offer.

Pictures surfaced on Tuesday of the Redskins rookie getting in another intense workout as he waits for NFL activities to begin. In one of the images, Young is getting in some reps on the bench press -- with an absolutely obscene amount of weight on the bar.

So Chase Young can apparently bench press 4 million pounds pic.twitter.com/qQRUz1nIat — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 10, 2020

The positioning of the plates makes it's a little hard to tell just how much Young is benching, but it seems to be the in 400 pound-range. No matter what the exact number is, all you need to know is that it is a lot and something very few people can do. Per the internet, Young is essentially benching the weight of a full-grown lion. No big deal, totally something normal.

RELATED: ONE ANALYST THINKS YOUNG WILL BREAK ROOKIE SACK RECORD

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft did not participate in the NFL Combine, meaning everyone missed out on the chance to see him perform with 225 pounds being bench pressed. Based on this picture, it's safe to say that he would have put up a big number.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Young's workout caught the attention of many, including Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The second-year passer, who's been putting in plenty of work himself this offseason, is ready to see his new teammate put that strength to use on the field and win some games.

Story continues

Activate brotha we got a job to do! #HTTR https://t.co/zXrRG1QCH3 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 11, 2020

Considering Young is pushing upwards of 400 pounds while laying on a bench, it will be interesting to see what he does to opposing offensive linemen in 2020. Interesting as in exciting for the Redskins but terrifying for anyone who has to try and block him.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Chase Young bench presses a ridiculous amount of weight originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington