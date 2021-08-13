Chase Young begins his preseason by absolutely walloping Cam Newton

Chase Young begins preseason by just walloping Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It didn't take Chase Young long to make his presence known in Washington's preseason opener on Thursday night.

Just ask Cam Newton's back.

In the first quarter of the Burgundy and Gold's visit to New England, Young blew by Pats left tackle Isaiah Wynn before popping Newton right on the 1 of the quarterback's jersey.

Here's the clip of Young's fantastic pass rush. Pay close attention, because it all happens very fast:

Though it appeared at first as if Young forced a fumble, too, the play was eventually ruled an incompletion. That small detail shouldn't overshadow the quality of the pass rusher's pass rush, though.

The way Young dismissed Wynn — who's no slouch by the way — looked like something you'd see in mid-November, not mid-August. The dude is clearly ready to dominate in 2021.

Good luck to anyone who gets in his way.